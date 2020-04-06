Australia, these were your favourite PC companies of 2019

Over the last few weeks the readers of TechRadar and our sister titles PC Gamer, APC, TechLife Australia and PC PowerPlay have engaged in our annual tradition of voting for the top PC company in the land.

Last week, we announced all the individual category winners as selected by our editorial team of experts. Head over here to see all the many well-deserving products, companies and technologies.

The Australian PC Awards' most prestigious prize is undoubtedly the Gold Award for Best Company – and that's one chosen by you, the readers! From a huge field of finalists – each of which has excelled in its field – your votes were tallied and for the second time in three years it's the Big A from Taiwan, the company with an enviable number of incredible products across a staggering range of categories, a company renowned for quality and innovation – and excitement.

The 2020 Gold Award winner is Asus!

Asus has an extraordinary track record of coming up with products that are almost always up there with the best – and quite often better than the rest. It's a company that has a well-earned fanbase of enthusiasts, but is equally well-respected by everyday users.

We extend our congratulations to everyone at Asus for their continuing hard efforts to create great tech products..

It's worth noting quickly that it was a super close race for the Gold Award this year! Coming in second was AMD, and there wasn't much in it when the final numbers were tallied. AMD has has a most remarkable 2019, turning the CPU market on its head and reversing a decade in the doldrums. AMD also took home our prestigious Excellence Award for its Zen 2 and chiplet architecture, which laid the foundation for high core-counts and lower costs for consumers. AMD also won both Value and Performance CPU categories, proving that this is a company on a golden roll right now.

Last year's Gold Award winner, Corsair, also proved once again that it's held in very high regard by you, coming in with a very respectable third place.

With so many companies endlessly driving the PC scene onwards, judging and voting is often difficult, but thanks to the talent and efforts of the many faces behind the companies, this industry keeps exciting and delivering.

And the reader winner is...

As part of the public voting, one lucky reader had the opportunity to win a prize pack for telling us what PC product or technology they were most looking forward to in 2020. After sorting the many entries, one was a clear winner.

Congratulations to M Legiman, who took it away with this clever entry: Zen 3 would take the LEAD, delivering CPUs that are best of BREED, uniting PC gamers far and WIDE, overcoming social distancing with great STRIDE!

Our winner will soon be enjoying the goodies shown below. Thanks to Asus and Corsair for providing these prizes.

And to all of you that took the time to vote, our heartfelt thanks – we'll see you again next year!

(Image credit: Aorus)

Aorus NVMe Gen4 SSD 500GB – Valued at AU$219

The World First PCIe 4.0x4 Controller, Phison PS5016-E16 controller, made by 28nm manufacturing technology. The advanced fabrication process ensures PS5016-E16 has enough compute power for ECC processing when adopting the latest 3D TLC NAND flash. PS5016-E16 also features eight NAND channels with 32 CE targets, DDR4 DRAM caching, and a PCIe 4.0x4 interface. As for features, the chip supports the NVMe 1.3 protocol, LDPC error correction, and Wear Levelling, Over-Provision technologies to improve reliability and durability of SSDs.

* Form Factor: M.2 2280

* Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3

* Total Capacity: 500GB

* Sequential Read Speed: up to 5,000 MB/s

* Sequential Write speed: up to 2,500 MB/s

* Wear Leveling, Over-Provision technologies

* TRIM & S.M.A.R.T supported

* Fully Body Copper Heat Spreader

* Warranty: Limited 5-years

(Image credit: Asus)

Super-stylish lightweight Asus ROG jacket – Valued at AU$129

ROG Asymmetry Windbreaker is a lightweight, packable jacket that’s specially designed for gamers traveling to LAN parties, esports events and regular jaunts.

* Made with 100% nylon for ultra-lightweight wear and ultimate comfort

* Packable into its own pocket for high portability

* Windproof and water-repellent for everyday weather protection

* Breathable material to keep your body at a comfortable temperature

* Reflective ROG logo and cybertext design to increase visibility at night

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Ranger BP1502 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack – Valued at AU$129

The ROG BP1502G backpack have 16L capacity. It is designed for 15.6-inch laptops, featuring multiple compartments for additional accessories, built with army style bag edge protectors also include air mesh at the back for comfort. It's Water-repellent and scratch-resistant: Durable exterior materials provide strong, stylish protection for both your notebook and accessories.

* 16L capacity

* Designed for 15.6-inch laptops

* Multiple compartments for additional accessories

* Army style bag edge protectors

* Air mesh at the back for comfort

* Separate upper compartment with three pockets

* Textured ROG zipper pulls