Aussie deal alert: Amazon’s super-premium Kindle Oasis ereader is 38% off

Physical books take up a lot of space and can be an expensive investment. While avid readers would love to have a library, it’s possible to do so digitally by reading ebooks which are relatively cheaper to buy. And the most popular ebook readers available in Australia are Amazon’s Kindles.

Hugely popular with book lovers, the Kindles allow users to save a staggering number of ebooks on the device, and their diminutive size makes them remarkably portable.

While the Paperwhite is Amazon’s bestselling ereader, the Kindle Oasis is the company’s most luxurious. A marginally-improved second-generation model launched late last year, but the original is still available (and excellent) – and Amazon Australia is currently selling it at a huge 38% discount.

The Oasis has been designed for single-hand use for those who can’t put down what they’re reading, with a large high-res, 7-inch E Ink display that will automatically rotate the orientation of the book if you turn it upside down. It’s also the first Kindle to include water-proofing, where it beats most flagship smartphones with an IPX8 rating.

Unlike its plastic counterparts, the Kindle Oasis is constructed of anodised black aluminium, is ultra-thin, lightweight and comes with either 8GB or 32GB of storage on board, meaning you’ll be able to keep thousands of your favourite titles on the device. There’s even an LTE version available, so you can download books no matter where you are.

All in all, this is one of the best e-books on money can buy, and it is very premium indeed. The 32GB Wi-Fi + 3G Kindle Oasis usually retails for AU$529 but Amazon has slashed the price by 38%. What’s more, if you buy the Kindle, you also get 50% off a protective sleep cover if you think you might need one.