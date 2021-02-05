Aussie Broadband's NBN 1000 plan gets massive price cut, now just AU$119

Home-grown ISP Aussie Broadband is cutting the cost of its fastest NBN plans, meaning it now has the cheapest plans available in the top two speed tiers.

Aussie Broadband is currently offering its lightning-quick NBN 1000 plan for just AU$119 a month, making it the lowest price you’ll pay for 1Gbps broadband.

The discounted price will hold for your first six months with the service, after which it will revert back to its standard pricing of AU$149 a month. That will see you save AU$30 each month or AU$180 all up – just use the code FAST30 to redeem the offer.

If you want ludicrous download speeds for a slightly lower cost, Aussie Broadband has also slashed the price on its NBN 250 plan down to AU$99 a month, also making it the cheapest NBN plan on that tier.

As with that NBN 1000 deal, this discounted rate is available for your first six months with the provider before it bumps up to AU$129 each month. You’ll need the code FAST30 to get the discount, which will save you AU$30 each billing cycle.

Compare NBN plans: best providers and deals at every speed

Fastest NBN plans: top 1000Mbps, 250Mbps and 100Mbps plans

Cheap NBN plans: affordable options for those on a budget

If you're considering signing up, note that NBN 1000 and 250 plans are only available on fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and a limited number of hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) NBN connections – to see if you’re eligible for these speeds, check your address on the Aussie Broadband website.

These big discounts follow Aussie Broadband recently increasing its advertised "typical evening speeds" across many of its plans. Its NBN 250 option, for example, now claims a top-speed of 248Mbps during the busy evening hours, which is significantly up from its previous 222Mbps.

The telco doesn’t provide a definitive typical evening speed on its NBN 1000 plan though, and instead offers a conservative estimate of 250Mbps. We’ve personally seen these plans reach as high as 940Mbps; Aussie's much lower estimate is likely because this tier has the most overall bandwidth, and is therefore more prone to losing some of that during the busy hours.

If you don't need ultrafast NBN, there’s some money to be saved on the telco’s NBN 100 plans as well. You can currently sign up to 100/20 broadband for AU$89 a month for the first six months, which is usually AU$99 (or AU$10 off), or increase your upload speed to a 100/40 plan for AU$89 each billing for the first half-year, usually AU$109 (an AU$20 saving).