Aussie Broadband is getting 5G mobile coverage

Now that the three major Australian telcos have well and truly got their 5G coverage established in Australia, it's time for the smaller companies (often referred to as Mobile Virtual Network Operators – or MVNOs) to join in.

Aussie Broadband is the second MVNO to offer access to the high-speed network, joining Spintel in utilising Optus' 5G coverage. Aussie is offering up three different 5G mobile plans, each with no lock-in contract, and no extra inclusions.

10GB data for AU$39p/m

50GB data for AU$49p/m

80GB data for AU$69p/m

Of the three, the middle plan represents the best value by far, with the equivalent Optus plan offering just 20GB of data for AU$45p/m. If you were after more than 50GB of data, however, we'd recommend going with Optus directly on the 80GB for AU$55p/m plan, or even bumping it up to the massive 200GB for AU$65p/m plan.

Aussie Broadband wants to go fast

Of all the MVNOs, it makes sense that Aussie Broadband would show an interest in the next-gen mobile connectivity that 5G offers – the company is our favourite when it comes to high-speed NBN offerings.

Not only was this telco the first in Australia to offer the top NBN 1000 plan, Aussie Broadband frequently tops our list of the fastest NBN plans on offer with its great deals on the top two tiers (NBN 250 and NBN 1000).