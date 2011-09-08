Pure updates Classic DAB radio with Listen Later feature

The Pure One Classic Series II has had a lick of paint and a bit of an upgrade with new 'Listen Later' functionality added to the DAB radio.

The play/pause button can be used to pause live radio as well as having the ability to schedule a recording – be it a one-off or a recurring show – using the clock programming function.

There isn't much memory on the radio, so you can only store one recording at a time and the length of the programme you can record depends on the bit rate of the station broadcasting it (but it's generally somewhere between 30 and 180 minutes).

EPG-less

Safe to say, if you're looking for something that uses an electronic programme guide (EPG) to schedule multiple recordings, this isn't the radio for you.

But it's not a bad little DAB for what it is; you can use batteries or the mains to power it (or an optional rechargeable pack from Pure that will set you back £30), and its LCD screen offers all the usual information.

There's also an MP3 input jack, clock-timer, space for 30 station presets and comes in black and white finishes.

If this tickles your fancy, the Pure One Classic Series II hits the shops this month, with a UK price tag of £64.99.