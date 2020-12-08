Apple AirPods Max are Apple's first over-ear headphones

The Apple AirPods Max have finally been launched, having been the subject of rumor for quite some time now.

The first Apple over-ear headphones – which most outlets predicted would be called the AirPods Studio – were quietly announced via a press release posted the Apple newsroom.

According to the company, they come with "incredible high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio", like the AirPods Pro.

Landing on December 14, they'll cost you $549 / £549 / AU$899 , and you can preorder today.

The release of the AirPods Max comes after months of speculation regarding potential Apple over-ear headphones, once thought to be called the AirPods Studio.

Though Apple previously had a patchy track record with audio products (the less said about it's wired packed-in headphones that came with iPhones and iPods, the better), it's slowly improved its reputation since the purchase of the Beats Audio brand and the launch of the Apple Music service.

It now boasts two excellent sounding smart speakers in the shape of the HomePod and HomePod Mini, and its in-ear true wireless earbuds, the AirPods and AirPods Pro, are among the most popular in the category.

However, the over-ear market is a very competitive one, with well established brands with decades' worth of heritage.

Currently, the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones are our top pick of the bunch, and audiophiles have plenty of alternatives to pick from. Spatial audio, automatic switching and Siri features could separate it from the pack, and we know that Apple never does something by halves. It's certainly the most high-profile headphone launch in some time, and we'll be eager if it can meet the high standards Apple's other gear aspires to.

For now, here's everything we know about the Apple AirPods Max, including the price, release date, and the specs:

This is a developing story. In the meantime, you can find previous AirPods Max rumors below:

Cut to the chase

What are they? Apple's first over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max

Apple's first over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max When will they be released? December 15, 2020 (though you can preorder now)

December 15, 2020 (though you can preorder now) How much will they cost? $549 / £549 / AU$899

The Apple AirPods Max were announced today (Tuesday, December 8) via a press release posted to the Apple newsroom – a surprisingly low key launch, considering how much hype has surrounding the first Apple over-ear headphones.

They're available to order now, though they'll be officially released on December 15, 2020.

Audiophiles around the world have been waiting a long time for the Apple AirPods Max to materialize, with rumors of the over-ear headphones circling since 2018. Those rumors gained even more traction over the past few months, with reports emerging that the AirPods Max had run into production delays and may not be released until 2021 – luckily, Apple has announced the wireless headphones just in time for the holidays.

Apple AirPods Max price

The Apple AirPods Max cost $549 / £549 / AU$899, and are available to preorder from today.

That's far more expensive than many of the best over-ear headphones on the market, including our favorite cans, the Sony WH-1000XM4; anyone hoping for a budget-friendly price like the HomePod mini will be disappointed.

All may not be lost though – it was previously rumored that there would be two versions of the Apple over-ear headphones, with a cheaper, sports-friendly model also said to be hitting the shelves.

If the AirPods Max are the 'luxury variant' we've been hearing about over the past few months, Apple could feasibly launch a less expensive variant in the near future. A previous leak from Target's inventory put the price of what could be the cheaper model at $349 (about £280 / AU$530), which, while pricey, is a lot more palatable.

Either way, Apple's over-ear headphones are much more pricey than Apple's popular true wireless earbuds, with the most expensive of these – the AirPods Pro – coming in at $249 / £249 / AU$399.

Apple AirPods Max design

The Apple AirPods Max come with a minimalist-yet-luxurious design that's typical of the tech giant, with sleek lines and a stainless steel build - and they come in a range of stylish colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

They look pretty comfortable to wear (although we'll need to test this out for ourselves), thanks to a knit mesh headband, which Apple says is "designed to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure".

The headband frame is made from stainless steel, with "telescoping headband arms" that can be extended so you can find a good fit.

Memory foam padded earcups should also help keep the AirPods Max comfortable during long listening sessions; these earcups are attached to the headband with a mechanism that "balances and distributes ear cup pressure, and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user’s head".

On-ear controls are minimal; interestingly, Apple has reprised the Digital Crown dial of the Apple Watch, which provides "precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri".

There's also a noise control button that allows you to switch between active noise cancellation and Transparency mode.

Apple AirPods Studio features

Automatic ear detection

The first Apple over-ear headphones will come with the ultra wideband UI chip found in the iPhone 11, according to proven leaker and Twitter user @L0vetodream.

The UI chip – which will reportedly be used by the Apple AirTags – could be used to help users locate their headphones if they go missing, using the Find My app.

As well as that, the leaker claims that the UI chip could allow the AirPods Studio to detect how they're being worn in relation to the user's head. In a tweet translated from Chinese, they said that new products in the Apple ecosystem " will use U1 to determine distance and direction, similar to AirPods' spatial audio function in iOS 14".

"It is likely that the new headset with the U1 chip should be able to automatically recognize the left and right positioning of the headset," they continued.

That means you could wear the AirPods Studio any way you want, and the left / right audio channels would automatically switch to the correct ear – and it could make rumored 'air gestures' more accurate, by taking the rotation of the headphones into account.

The AirPods Studio could come with Spatial Audio like the AirPods Pro (pictured). (Image credit: Future)

Spatial Audio

Another AirPods Studio feature that could come courtesy of the UI chip is Spatial Audio, which has recently come to the AirPods Pro.

Released as part of iOS 14, the Spatial Audio feature works in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos, which positions sound all around you within a virtual sphere – that means that if you're watching a Dolby Atmos film that shows a plane flying overheard, it will sound as though the plane is really passing above you.

If the AirPods Studio have the ability to track exactly how they're being worn, that Spatial Audio feature could be used accurately, no matter which way round you're wearing your headphones.

Apple Glasses integration

The use of the UI chip and Apple's apparent focus on directional audio also hints at another product that could be in the pipeline: the Apple Glasses.

The rumored AR (Augmented Reality) specs could be designed to work with the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Studio if they do come with Spatial Audio, vastly enhancing the experience of using them. For example, your headphones could give you simple audio cues with Maps directions, or you could lose yourself in an immersive AR experience complete with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

A sports version

The recently images leaked by @choco_bit are apparently of a sports version of the AirPods Studio.

These cans are rumored to be lighter than the regular AirPods Studio and will feature removable and washable ear cushions.

We'd like to see better audio quality than the AirPods (2019). (Image credit: Future)

Apple AirPods Studio: what we want to see

The best over-ear headphones combine slick design, comfort, and portability – ideally without breaking the bank. But these days, headphones can be incredibly tech-heavy as well, which is what we would expect from a pioneering company like Apple.

That’s why we’d like to see modern conveniences like wireless connectivity, built-in voice assistance, and active noise-cancelling in the rumored Apple over-ear headphones – and above all else, fantastic sound quality.

Better sound quality than the AirPods

They may be popular, but Apple's AirPods have never been known for their audio quality. While they have a lively presentation, they can sound a bit harsh when it comes to higher frequency sounds like snares, violins, and trumpets.

The Apple AirPods also aren’t the bassiest earbuds on the market (although the more recent AirPods Pro do a better job of this) – but more powerful bass could absolutely be achieved by a higher-spec pair of over-ear headphones.

Ketan Bharadia, International Technical Editor of What Hi-Fi? agrees: “I've never rated the sound of the company's in-ears but, considering [Apple’s] engineering might and the sonic qualities of their iPhones and the HomePod, there's plenty of potential for over-ears to stir things up.”

Over-ears tend to offer higher sound quality than in-ear models anyway, partly because they have bigger drivers than in-ear models. These larger drivers are able to displace larger volumes of air than their smaller counterparts, which in turn creates a more powerful audio performance.

According to Audio Advice, these larger drivers tend to reproduce the “widest range of frequencies, from silky smooth highs to tight, deep bass,” providing a richer, more colorful soundstage than in-ear headphones.

The AirPods Studio are likely to come with noise cancellation – but can they beat the Sony WH-1000XM4 (pictured)? (Image credit: Sony)

Classic Apple design

Take away the technical aspects of a pair of headphones, and you’ve essentially got a (potentially very expensive) piece of headgear – and as such, it’s important that they look good.

We know that Apple has a strong design aesthetic; despite initial ridicule, the Apple AirPods have become iconic for their unique design, with lots of true wireless earbud manufacturers since taking inspiration from their long, protruding stems and all-white color scheme.

We'd like to see an evolution of Apple's classic design with their rumored over-ear headphones, with smooth, clean lines, premium materials, and a minimalist look without lots of bulky hardware ruining the effect – and the recently leaked images and renders of the headphones seem to support this.

Decent sound isolation

The way Apple’s over-ear headphones sound will have a huge impact on the different situations they can be used in, as Senior Supervising Engineer at the National Film & Television School Jeremy Rodeschini explains:

“My role is to do with sound engineering covering a wide range of applications from theatrical sound to VR as well as live sound – and each application has very different requirements.”

While Rodeschini looks for “excellent isolation from ambient noise, reliability, and robustness” from the headphones he uses for mixing live sound, comfort and “a slightly flattering response” is preferable when he’s recording actors delivering their lines in the studio.

Of course, noise isolation isn’t just useful for working with live sound; for anyone who wants to listen to music in loud environments, like on their daily public transport commute for example, good noise isolation makes a world of difference.

How well a pair of headphones can isolate ambient noise depends on how well they seal around your ears, creating a physical barrier that prevents environmental sound from getting to your ears; this can be challenging for over-ear styles, as they don’t offer as tight a seal as in-ear models.

Still, a good pair of over-ear headphones should be able to physically block a decent amount of ambient noise, and this is something we would expect from a pair of high-end headphones from Apple.

Fantastic noise cancellation

If Apple wants its AirPods Studio to compete with the best over-ear headphones on the market, it should take a leaf out of Sony’s book, and offer the same high-standard of noise cancellation provided by the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones, as well as noise isolation.

The best noise-cancelling headphones make commuting a breeze, eliminating the noise of crying babies, honky traffic, and the loud conversations of your neighbors by digitally tuning out unwanted environmental sound.

With Apple’s technological might, we’d be surprised if a pair of over-ear headphones from the San Cupertino company didn’t include noise-cancelling technology – after all, it’s an increasingly common feature of premium headphones.

Both the Beats PowerBeats Pro (pictured) and the Apple AirPods (2019) contain Apple's H1 chip

Apple's H1 headphone chip

If Apple is going to release a pair of over-ear headphones, we’d expect them to have the same H1 headphone chip that’s built-in to the AirPods (2019) and the PowerBeats Pro.

Apple’s new H1 chip is designed to improve connectivity and battery life, and allows for a new ‘Hey Siri’ voice activation feature in the upgraded AirPods – all of which we would like to see in any future Apple over-ear headphones.

Wireless isn’t everything though – if Apple markets these headphones as studio-quality cans, the option to use a wired connection to your device will be crucial.

This is because wired headphones tend to offer higher quality audio than their wireless counterparts, as Joe Cox, Global Editor-in-Chief of What Hi-Fi? explains:

“Bluetooth would traditionally compress your music files to transmit them wirelessly, reducing audio quality before it’s even reached your headphones."

While advances in Bluetooth like aptX HD means that audio quality is far better than it once was, you won’t find this technology in Apple’s AirPods (2019) – and if the company doesn’t include support aptX HD in the AirPods Studio, the option for a wired connection will be important to get that studio-quality sound.

For truly modern connectivity, Apple will need to include support for the latest Bluetooth 5.0, while ensuring that gamers don't experience annoying lag by adding support for aptX Low Latency.

Audio accuracy

It could be that the new AirPods Studio take inspiration from the over-ear headphones already offered by Beats like the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones – but these models aren’t exactly known for their audio quality either, with some criticizing their bass-heavy presentation.

If Apple frames these new headphones as studio-quality, true audiophiles like Rodeschini will be looking for perfect audio accuracy:

“Personally I like a comfortable pair of headphones that delivers a sound that is as close to the original as possible so I get to appreciate all the expertise of the mixer and get as close as possible to the artist's intention.”

He continues: “If a headphone is adding any color to the soundtrack, it would be like adding the same blend of spices to every dish you eat without the chef's knowledge – not desirable in my opinion.”

Cant wait for the Apple AirPods Studio to launch? Check out the best over-ear headphone deals we've found today:

What about the AirPods 3?

The AirPods Studio aren't the only new Apple headphones rumored to launch in 2020, too. The AirPods Pro Lite will apparently be an entry-level version of the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, while the so-called AirPods 3 are the anticipated follow-up to the original AirPods – which saw their last upgrade in 2019.

