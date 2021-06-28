Amazon AU's slashing prices on 4K Blu-rays and players

Prime Day 2021 is officially over, but that doesn't mean all the deals have stopped at Amazon Australia. In fact, there are still loads of great discounts on offer for movie lovers right now, with prices slashed on a number of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and players.

Outside of your local cinema, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is by far the best way to experience movies, with crystal clear picture quality and stunning spatial audio that puts you right in the action. Trust us – your compressed 4K Netflix streams don't come close to the level of clarity that 4K Blu-rays can offer.

So if you want to take your home theatre to the next level, now's the time to beef up your player and library with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies from AU$10 and 4K players from AU$182.

We imagine the deals below will only last until the current financial year is officially over on July 1st, so we wouldn't wait around to score some huge savings on 4K movies and players if we were you.

Amazon AU: best 4K movie deals

Amazon AU: best 4K player deals

Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player | AU$269 AU$182 (save AU$87) Looking to enter the world of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for cheap? Panasonic's excellent DP-UB150 player offers just that without skimping on features. Enjoy HDR10+ playback, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and Hi-Res audio support and more. It's only real downsides are that it lacks Dolby Vision support and Wi-Fi connectivity, but for the price we think the Panasonic DP-UB150 is well worth considering.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB420 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player | AU$419 AU$242 (save AU$177) Panasonic's DP-UB420 player improves upon the above model in that it offers Wi-Fi connectivity for easier updates and online streaming content, twin HDMI ports allowing for a dedicated audio output and an upgraded HCX processor developed with supervision from Hollywood experts for truly cinematic picture and sound. It still lacks Dolby Vision support, but for all intents and purposes, this is a pro-level player. View Deal

Sony UBPX700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player | AU$369 AU$295 (save AU$74) Boasting HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Sony's UBPX700 is a great option for those who want a 4K Ultra HD Player that does it all. It sports built-in Wi-Fi, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, screen mirroring via Wi-Fi Miracast, and plays practically every audio, video and photo format under the sun. It also includes two rear HDMI ports, meaning dedicated audio output is available.View Deal