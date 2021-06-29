Amazon AU slashes the price on Lenovo laptops and Chromebooks by up to AU$500

Prime Day 2021 has come and gone, but thankfully Amazon AU is still hosting some fantastic deals at the moment on a number of in-demand tech products.

With many Australians still working from home due to ongoing lockdowns, the importance of a good workstation for the home office has become paramount.

Luckily, Amazon AU has some great deals on productivity focused laptops and Chromebooks right now, with several options from Lenovo currently discounted by hundreds of dollars.

Each of the Lenovo products featured below have received huge discounts and would prove more than sufficient in a 'work from home' environment. So without further ado, here are the best Lenovo laptop and Chromebook deals on Amazon AU right now.

Amazon AU: best Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch) Windows 10 Laptop | AU$2,199 AU$1,697 (save AU$502) Lenovo's 14-inch Yoga 7i is a full-featured laptop that comes with Windows 10 Home Edition pre-installed. It boasts an Intel Core i7 CPU, a crisp FHD (1080p) display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Available in Slate Grey, the Lenovo Yoga 7i has been reduced from AU$2,199 to just AU$1,697.View Deal

Amazon AU: best Lenovo Chromebook deals

Chromebooks are currently more popular than ever, offering a lighter, more agile system to work on – especially if you don't need to perform intensive tasks. Those who simply need a good machine for word processing and spreadsheets should definitely consider a Chromebook, as they are much, much cheaper than the vast majority of laptops.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 (11.6-inch) Chromebook | AU$499 AU$299 (save AU$200) The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 offers an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC (embedded Multi-Media Card) storage for the discounted price of AU$299. Perfect for students and workers who can do most of their work through a web browser.View Deal