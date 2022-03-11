8 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Netflix's latest blockbuster, The Adam Project, along with Guillermo del Toro's new noir film Nightmare Alley and Pixar's Turning Red on Disney Plus, a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix, and more. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of March 11-13, 2022.

(Movie – available 11/3/2022)

If you grew up in the '80s watching family-friendly sci-fi films like The Last Starfighter, D.A.R.Y.L. and Flight of the Navigator, you're bound to love Netflix's The Adam Project, which casts Ryan Reynolds as a future fighter pilot who must travel back in time and team up with his childhood self to stop the end of the world. Director Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things) has this kind of thing down-pat, so we're expecting The Adam Project to be a fun, heartfelt throwback to better times.

Stream The Adam Project on Netflix

(Movie – available now)

Director Guillermo del Toro follows up his Best Picture-winning film The Shape of Water with this noir film based on the classic William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and Ron Perlman, Nightmare Alley offers a glimpse into the dark and seedy world of carnies.

Stream Nightmare Alley on Disney Plus

(Movie – available 11/3/2022)

Pixar is back with what looks like another classic in Turning Red, which releases exclusively on Disney Plus this weekend. It's the story 13-year-old Meilin Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident dork whose life is thrown into chaos when her body starts going through changes. We're not talking about the usual puberty-based changes, either – this girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too worked up!

Stream Turning Red on Disney Plus

(TV docuseries – available now)

Netflix's fantastic docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns for its highly anticipated fourth season, once again offering unprecedented access into the world of F1 racers and their teams. This time, fans get an inside look behind the scenes of one of the most dramatic Formula 1 seasons in years.

Stream Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix

(TV series – available now)

Writer/director Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, Anchorman) returns with a fantastic new series which details how basketball became one of the most glamorous and successful sports of all time. Set in the late '70s, Winning Time follows Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), a man who saw the potential of basketball as not just a sport, but as entertainment. His first call of business: putting every dollar he has into buying the Los Angeles Lakers. His second? Drafting a star like Earvin 'Magic' Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) to make the NBA explode in popularity.

Stream Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Binge

(TV series – season 2 premiere available now)

The CW's modern day reboot of Kung Fu is back for its second season, once again following Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a martial arts master who returns home to San Francisco after training in a Shaolin monastery in China, only to immediately put her skills to use to protect her community.

Stream Kung Fu on Binge

(TV docuseries – available now)

Stan's latest original docuseries offers AFL fans an unprecedented look beyond the playing field, revealing a tumultuous, drama-filled world between players, agents and clubs, centred around multi-million dollar offers and counter-offers, deal-making, and more chaos that unfolds during the AFL's trade week.

Stream Show Me The Money on Stan

(TV series – season 2 available 11/3/2022)

From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), comes the second season of Amazon's sci-fi satire Upload, which imagines a future where people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife when they die. Season 2 picks up with Nora (Andy Allo) going off the grid with a tech-resistant group, while Nathan (Robbie Amell) must contend with his ex girlfriend's surprise upload to be with him in Lakeview.

Stream Upload on Amazon Prime Video