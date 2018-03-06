5 things you might not know about Far Cry 5

Far Cry is a franchise that's become known for its antagonists and Far Cry 5 doesn't have just one - it has 4 of them: Joseph, John, Jacob and Faith. The family. But outside of these antagonists Far Cry 5 is a game that offers you more friends than ever before. These guns for hire have many special skills, ranging from stealth, to piloting, to driving and you can use them as you see fit. The characters in Hope County are numerous and varied, with their own stories that you can dig into via missions if your interest is piqued. It's completely up to you who you work alongside (if you do) and you can introduce yourself at any point in the game. Their stories will adjust to suit.

It is, however, important that you take the time to speak to some of the people in Hope County and not ignore them entirely. Now that towers have been removed from the game, finding points of interest on the map is a far more organic experience. Now you’ll have to listen to gossip and stories as well as pick up items in the game world to find points of interest and fill in some narrative gaps for yourself.