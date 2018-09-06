NFL live stream: how to watch every 2018 season football game online from anywhere

The 2017-2018 NFL season was filled with its share of drama both on and off the field but football fans will remember it as the season the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the greatest dynasty in recent NFL history.

The Eagles went up against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and won the game 41 to 33 to bring home their first ever Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia’s Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz in week 14 and went on to carry the team through the playoffs all the way to the Super Bowl where he was crowned Super Bowl MVP.

This season’s Super Bowl will be held at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and while the Eagles look to establish their own dynasty with another win this year, Bill Belichick’s Patriots will be trying to regain their position at the top of the NFL.

The 2018-2019 NFL season is already stacked up to be action packed and lucky for you, we’ll show you how to tune in to all 256 games no matter what city or even country you live in. Keep reading to find out the best way to live stream the NFL on your television and all your favorite devices.

Soccer fan? Check out our guide on how to live stream Premier League matches

How to stream the NFL live online

Watching the NFL online has never been easier and this season there are plenty of streaming options available. For die-hard football fans though, NFL Game Pass should be your first and last stop as it gives you access to all 256 games this season but there is a catch.

The $99 (£76.68) service only lets you watch replays and not live games if you live in the US. However, the NFL also offers an international version of its streaming service that allows you to watch every game this season live. If seeing every touchdown as it happens is important to you then the international version of NFL Game Pass is an absolute must even at its higher price of $124.99 (£96.82).

Naturally with any decent modern streaming service, you can also get Game Play apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox One.

To sign up for the international version of NFL Game Pass you’ll need to cleverly utilise a VPN, so keep reading to find out how.

Stream the NFL during blackout games and outside the US

If there is no official broadcast option in your country, a game is not playing locally due to an NFL blackout or you're looking to make the most of that International Game Pass subscription, then you'll need to use a VPN service to dial in to a location in the US (or outside of the US if your streaming football via the international version of NFL Game Pass) that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available:

Watch the NFL on TV in the US

Avoid the NFL blackout with a VPN If you live in the US and don’t want to pay for local cable television just to watch your local franchise, catching those NFL games live is made very difficult for you. Because the NFL agrees to exclusive rights for those stations, NFL Game Pass won’t show live games as the actions happens. You have to settle to watch the game when it’s replayed. But using a VPN is a handy way around this. Grab one of our recommend VPNs above, log in and connect to a server outside the US to sign up for the international version of NFL Game Pass. This was you can watch all 256 games in the 2018-2019 NFL season as they happen live from anywhere in the world.

If you live in the US and have a television, then you can watch plenty of NFL games for free over-the-air. The games played on Sunday afternoon will be broadcast on CBS and Fox while those played on Sunday night will be shown on NBC. In addition to these options, if your local team is playing on ESPN or on the NFL Network, then it will likely be simulcast on a local station as well.

If you're a cable cutter, don't like the look of that NFL Game Pass and would prefer another sports subscription channel, then one of these alternative may be a better fit for you:

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Although Sling TV does not offer CBS which could be important to you if you want to watch AFC games on Sunday afternoons.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

Amazon Prime $119 per year - Amazon’s streaming service will stream 11 Thursday Night football games this season that will be simulcast on Fox. However, these games will also be shown on Twitch which means that you can watch them online for free without having to sign up for Amazon Prime.

Watch the NFL in the UK

American football fans in the UK will be able to catch the NFL live on Sky Sports this season. Thursday Night Football games will be shown live in the UK, though this will be early in the morning on Friday. Three live games will also be shown on Sky Sports on Sundays. Sky Sports customers will also be able to stream the NFL via the Sky Go app which supports a number of devices including game consoles, smartphones and many popular streaming boxes.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your SKy Go app? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Alternatively if you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription then you can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every game this season online.

Watch the NFL in Canada

NFL fans living in Canada will be able to tune in to this season’s games on DAZN Canada and the network has partnered with CTV, CTV2 and TSN to show Sunday afternoon games NFL across the country. NFL primetime games will be available on TSN and RDS with Sunday Night Football and 11 Thursday Night Football games also available on CTV and CTV2. However, DAZN is the only place to watch all regular-season and playoff games on TV though you could also sign up for NFL Game Pass to stream every game online.

Watch the NFL in the Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, ESPN will broadcast every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night regular season game live and in HD. Foxtel will also typically show these same matches with NFL TV replays airing later that same day.

7mate and the Seven Network streaming service will also offer a free to air option that will televise up to two live Sunday afternoon games as well as select Sunday Night games. A great bonus, which you can still watch if you're outside Australia thanks to a VPN.

NFL Game Pass is also available in Australia for avid American football fans.

Image courtesy of nfl.com