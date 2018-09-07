How to download and install the IPVanish Android app

So you’ve heard great things about IPVanish and decided to give it a shot. You’ve bought yourself a subscription and now you want to take advantage of it on your Android phone or tablet. That’s easy. Just follow these simple steps and you won’t have any problems.
There are two ways of doing this. One option is to download the app from Google Play store. The other is to download it directly from IPVanish’s website.
Option #1 - Google Play
1. Go to Google Play Store
Locate and open Play Store on your mobile device.
2. Search for IPVanish
In the Play Store, type IPVanish in the search bar and select the ‘IPVanish VPN’ result.
3. Install the app
Tap the green Install button.
4. Open the app
After the app has finished installing, tap Open.
5. And that’s it.
The IPVanish app is installed and you can now begin using it on your Android device!
Option #2 - IPVanish website
1. Turn on installation from unknown sources
Before you begin, you will need to allow IPVanish to access your device so you could install the service. This is done by going to your device’s Settings > Security > Unknown sources and turning the option on.
2. Confirm
Upon turning it on, a pop-up will request your confirmation, warning you of risks of installing from unknown sources. Tap OK.
3. Go to the website
Open your favorite browser and navigate to the IPvanish website.
4. Go to the downloads section
Tap the hamburger button (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner of the webpage. In the drop-down menu, tap Apps. This will take you to the downloads page.
5. Tap ‘Download Now’
Tap the orange Download Now button to go to the Android download page (the system automatically recognizes your Android device).
6. Download the .apk file
Now you will see a button that says Android App on Google Play. Below it, there is an orange button that says Direct APK Download. Tap the orange button.
7. Open the .apk file
When the download has finished, tap the corresponding message in the status bar confirming the completion of your download.
8. Install the app
The installation process will begin once you tap Install on the bottom of the prompt asking you if you want to install the application.
9. Open the app
After you see a message confirming that your IPVanish application has installed, just tap Open.
10. That’s it!
This will launch the IPVanish app on your Android device.