How to change your ExpressVPN password

ExpressVPN is considered one of the best Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers out there, providing customers with a range of advanced VPN technologies including zero-knowledge DNS, a kill switch, split tunneling, its own VPN speed test, and strong encryption (just to name a few). All these features are accompanied by competitive speeds and pricing.

If you are a user and want to change your password, this step-by-step guide will make it easier for you.

1. Go to the website

Locate and open your favorite browser and navigate to ExpressVPN website . Click the My Account link in the top right corner of the website.

2. Sign in

Enter your current sign-in credentials in the empty fields and click the red Sign In button.

3. Go to the ‘Change Password’ section

This will automatically take you to your dashboard. In the red bar in the upper part of the website, there are a number of options. The last one on the right is Change Password. Click it.

4. Choose a new password

Now you will see two empty fields. In the Current password field, enter your current password. In the New password field, type in the password you’d like to use from now on. Make sure it has at least eight characters, at least one number, and at least one symbol. Click the green Submit new password button.

5. Password change confirmation

After you press the button, you will see a message on the top of the page highlighted in green confirming that your password has been updated.

6. Sign out

Click the Sign Out link in the top right corner.

7. Sign in with your new password

Signing out will bring you back to the sign-in page, where you can now log in with your new password. And that’s all there is to it!

8. Forgot your password? No problem

In case you can't remember your password, there’s always the Forgot your password? option, just below the red Sign In button on the sign-in page. Click this to open a page where you can enter your email address and press the Send Instructions button.