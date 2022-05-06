Giro d'Italia live stream 2022 and how to watch every cycling stage online from anywhere

The 2022 Giro d'Italia is underway and the fight for the pink jersey is on. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz and Britain’s Simon Yates are among the favourites as the riders ready themselves for the 105th edition of this iconic Grand Tour cycling race. It's the first Grand Tour of the season and one that no self respecting cycling fan will want to miss. Get planning for three glorious weeks of cycling on TV. Here's how to watch a 2022 Giro d'Italia live stream online from anywhere.

Spanning 21 stages, featuring six sprints, six substantial climbs and two individual time trials, the 2022 Giro d'Italia race's schedule is arguably the most demanding of the entire season, with one stage even including a calf-shredding trip up Mount Etna.

Injuries sustained in a training crash in January sadly means Egan Bernal won't be back this this year to defend his title. Alongside Carapaz and Yates, 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin is the most likely rider set to capitalise on the Colombian's absence.

This year's edition kicks off in the Hungarian capital of Budapest then takes in the sights of the Italian mainland via a stint on the island of Sicily before ending with a time trial around Verona.

Stage 16 also sees the return of the Mortirolo - a stage name likely to strike fear into even the most battle-hardened rider, thanks to its torturous 13.5km finishing climb. Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch a 2022 Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE 2022 Giro d'Italia live stream online

There are plenty of ways to watch a FREE 2022 Giro d'Italia live stream, with SBS On Demand showing all of the action in Australia.

Anyone in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, and cycling fans in the UK can get the race free on Welsh-language channel S4C.

And if you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Giro d'Italia live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022 live stream from anywhere

If you're desperate to watch the Giro d'Italia but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the SBS website or app

2022 Giro d'Italia live stream: how to watch online in the UK

The Giro d'Italia is set to be shown live by Eurosport across the UK and Ireland. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year; the GCN+ streaming service also costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year; and the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Aussie cycling fans's are amongst the luckiest in the world with this year's Giro being shown once again on fee-to-air SBS Viceland. That means that viewers can live stream all the action from every stage action without paying a penny thanks to the network;s SBS On Demand service. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS live stream - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to live stream Giro d'Italia 2022 online in the US

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Giro d'Italia with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some early starts, as most stages begin at around 7am ET / 4am PT. Scroll down for the race schedule. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch 2022 Giro d'Italia: live stream cycling in Canada

You know the score by now. Canadians can also tune into the Giro d'Italia live with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

2022 Giro d'Italia schedule and start times