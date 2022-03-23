Fortnite Battle Pass: all the Chapter 3 Season 2 skins and how to get them

The Fortnite battle pass is always a keen highlight for any new season. We've officially moved into Chapter 3 Season 2, and the battle pass is a wonderful mix of Marvel collaborations and original skins for players to enjoy.

Unsurprisingly, the headline character of the season is none other than Marvel’s Doctor Strange, who will be the star of May’s upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Something that has shocked a lot of players is the secret skin of the season, The Prowler, also known as Aaron Davis. He’s the uncle of Miles Morales, a Spider-Man that players have wanted to see in Fortnite for a long time.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Season 2 Battle Pass, which is stacked with important storyline cosmetics and hidden teases for the future of the game. It's available for 950 V-Bucks or by being a member of the Fortnite Crew subscription service for $11.99 / £9.99 / AU$15.99 per month.

TechRadar has rounded up the highlights and how to get them, including the release date for the Prowler.

The Fortnite battle pass

Battle Pass Skins

Tsuki 2.0

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On Page one of the Season 2 Battle Pass, you will find Tsuki 2.0 - a refresh of 2019’s Tsuki item shop skin. She has some huge differences from her predecessor in terms of design, story, and a range of edit styles that will have any player wanting more.

As Tsuki 2.0 is the first outfit, you will automatically be granted the skin once you have purchased the battle pass.

Gunnar

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gunnar, the feared commander that was first spotted in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Finale live event, has finally been released as a skin. He can also be found as an NPC boss inside of the new Command Cavern and drops a Mythic Stinger SMG as a reward.

You must be Level 10 and claim every reward on Page two before Gunnar is unlockable. Then you can purchase him for 9 battle stars.

The Imagined

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Imagined is here, paired with a fitting battle suit and a customizable helmet. She is a member of Fortnite’s infamous group, The Seven, led by The Foundation who is played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

You must reach Level 30 and claim every reward on Page four of the battle pass before you can unlock this red-headed warrior.

Kiara K.O.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Kiara K.O. is the leader of the Imagined Order’s Tango Squadron, bringing style and a love for racing to the battle. Sporting sunglasses and her own Segway traversal emote, this skin will set you back nine battle stars.

She can be found as the final reward on Page five of the battle pass, which unlocks once you reach Level 40.

The Origin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

One of the most anticipated Fortnite skins in recent memory is The Origin, a character who was originally known as The Cube King before defecting and becoming a crucial member of the Seven.

His skin can be purchased on Page seven of the battle pass, which requires you to be Level 60 in Fortnite. If you want his iconic battle armor though, you must also unlock the Unchained emote on Page nine.

Erisa

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In what seems like a skin influenced by the character design of Genshin Impact, Erisa has arrived in Fortnite to shake up the battlefield.

Once you hit Level 70, you will unlock Page eight, where Erisa costs 9 battle stars after claiming all rewards.

Doctor Strange

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Doctor Stephen Strange has joined the star-studded list of Marvel superheroes now featured in Fortnite, bringing a set of fitting cosmetics such as the Book of Cagliostro back bling, and Spellwork Scimitar harvesting tool.

He is the final skin in the main battle pass, and you must be Level 100 to unlock his outfit.

Bonus Battle Pass Items

Prowler

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The secret skin for Season 2 is the Prowler, a Marvel character who is a world-class criminal and “the most dangerous thief in America”. His set will include a built-in Slash and Smash emote, Sky Prowler glider, and Energy Claw harvesting tool.

Prowler will be available on Thursday, 21 April 2022, and will be unlockable through in-game challenges for all battle pass owners.

Omni Sword

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sticking with tradition, this season of Fortnite has a customizable cosmetic included in the battle pass. This time around, it’s a harvesting tool named the Omni Sword.

It's very customizable, from the blade and colors to the impact sounds when harvesting materials. You can unlock the Omni Sword on Page one of the battle pass for seven battle stars.