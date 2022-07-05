Djokovic vs Sinner live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is back out on Centre Court today, as he looks to avoid a shock against up-and-coming Italian star Jannik Sinner in this intriguing quarter-final clash. Djokovic had his work cut out against Dutch dark horse Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round but ultimately made his class tell. Read on as we explain how to watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

The Serbian veteran was almost on court until 11pm on Monday to seal his four-set win, which extended his wining streak on grass to 25 straight victories.

Twenty-year-old Sinner bagged his place in his first quarter-final at SW19 after coming through a match-up with another highly-rated young star, beating Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 in a thrilling two-hour battle.

Djokovic has arguably the best return of serve of any player past or present, but this last eight clash pits him against a player who also boasts a deadly serve response, and one who is very much in the ascendancy.

Can Djokovic continue his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title? Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Djokovic vs Sinner are scheduled to be on first on Centre Court today, with play set to start at 1.30pm. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Djokovic vs Sinner.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Sinner: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Djokovic vs Sinner is scheduled as the first match on Centre Court today, meaning play will start at 10.30pm AEST. In other words, brace yourself for a late night. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Djokovic vs Sinner live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Sinner on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Djokovic vs Sinner: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Djokovic vs Sinner on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. Djokovic vs Sinner is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Djokovic vs Sinner and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Djokovic vs Sinner is expected to start at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Tuesday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

