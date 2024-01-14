The best air fryer in Australia 2024: top air fryers for quicker, healthier cooking

Having one of the best air fryers in your kitchen makes getting dinner together so much easier. Not only are they fairly inexpensive, but they save time, don’t require too much space in the kitchen, and can help you create healthier meals, especially if you often cook with oil.

If you’re new to air fryers, they key thing to know is that they don’t actually fry anything. They’re convection ovens that use a fan to not only heat up quickly but circulate the hot air for even and crispy cooking results.

They can also require 20% less time and temperature to cook the same recipe as a traditional oven. On top of that, many models have multiple presets for even more functionality, so you can also bake, dehydrate, broil, and more. Some air fryers even have two baskets for cooking two different foods at two different temperatures at once.

If you care particularly about that multi-functionality, you might also be interested in checking out our best Instant Pot cookers guide. Brands like Ninja and Instant have a whole range of products that combine air frying with other functions like pressure cooking for a one-stop cooking shop.

But, for the best air fryers, we’ve collected our top picks here. We’ve tested a variety of different Australian models from different brands, and every option you see here has gone through rigorous real-world testing – which includes how well they cook, how easy they are to clean, and how useful their presets are, among other factors such as price. With that in mind, here are the best air fryers available in Australia right now.

The quick list

With so many options out there, we made it simpler for you to choose the best air fryer for your needs. Whether you have a small household, are preparing for a feast, or need one that meets all you everyday cooking needs, these picks should have something for you. And we've thoroughly tested and approved every single one.

The best air fryer 2024: tried and tested

The best air fryer overall

1. Instant Vortex Plus ClearCook Air Fryer 5.7L The best air fryer overall Our expert review: Specifications Style: Basket fryer Wattage: 1700W Capacity: 6 quart / 5.7-liter Cooking modes: Air-fry, roast, bake, reheat, broil and dehydrate Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Crisp, evenly browned results + Window let you check on food during cooking + Reduces cooking smells Reasons to avoid - Crisper plate falls out if basket tipped up too high - Display suffers from fingerprint marks

The brand behind the iconic Instant Pot pressure cooker range also makes air fryers, and its top-of-the-range model consistently turned out the crispiest fries and chicken wings of any air fryer we've reviewed. In our testing, the fries had crisp exteriors but soft, fluffy insides, and the chicken was moist, while its skin was crispy and retained loads of flavour.

The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook & OdourErase builds on the previous iteration, the Instant Vortex Plus, with a plastic window and a light that let you keep an eye on food while it's cooking, and it has a built-in filter to reduce smells too.

However, it doesn't come with any cooking charts, which means you will need to spend time experimenting to achieve the right cooking duration and temperature, particularly when it comes to frozen food. We also found the crisper plate falls out if the basket is tipped over too much when removing food, and the display suffers from fingerprint marks. However, these are minor gripes on what is, in our eyes, the best air fryer on the market right now.

Read our full Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 with ClearCook & OdourErase review

2. Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 6L Multi Cooker The best air fryer overall Our expert review: Specifications Style: Basket fryer Wattage: 1460W Capacity: 3.6-litre Cooking modes: Air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, roast/ bake Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great at multiple things + 210ºC air fryer + Comparatively compact Reasons to avoid - Smaller capacity - Can't air fry under 160ºC

If you only have the desire for one device for all your baking, roasting and frying needs then the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 6L Multi Cooker is hard to look past. It comes with an air crisp basket that more than keeps up with the competition here and its 210ºC Air Crisp top temperature is higher than many alternatives – and can be good for chips and other starchy foods. Because the 8-in-1 Multi Cooker uses a pot as its base, it’s also easier than most to clean and delivers a particularly uniform heat.

Perfect for anyone who likes to explore in the kitchen as it comes with everything you need to do, from air frying to pressure cooking. It even works exceptionally well as an oven for side dishes like potatoes for when you don’t want to heat up your main household oven.

The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 doesn’t have quite as many dedicated recipes as some other air fryers, but it does come with a handy pamphlet that tells you how long to cook each meat or vegetable for, making it easy to adapt traditional recipes as you go.