Prime Day starts early with lowest prices on Fire TV Sticks and Echo devices

The prices on Amazon's own devices just keep dropping with each passing Prime Day. We saw record-low price drops on its streaming and smart home devices last year, and the retail giant has beaten those prices once again!

So smarten up, Prime members (opens in new tab), because you're getting the best prices yet on Amazon's full range of Fire TV Sticks as well as select Echo speakers and displays to add smarts to both your telly and your home.

For your streaming needs

All of Amazon's streaming sticks are very easy to use. All you have to do is plug it into your not-so-smart TV's HDMI port and you'll be able to add all the popular streaming services you want. No need to watch on a small screen any more!

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$99 AU$49 (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) Stream your favourite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $49. That's the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic Prime Day deal is currently in stock and ready to ship with the Alexa Voice Remote in the box, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Fire TV Stick | AU$79 AU$39 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) This is a solid price for the standard Amazon streaming stick. So you won't be able to enjoy 4K video, but it's so easy to use – just plug into your TV's HDMI port and you'll get access to all the main streaming apps for full HD content. And you'll get the Alexa-powered remote too for voice controls.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$59 AU$29 (opens in new tab) (save AU$30) It's already a very affordable device that can cast from your phone or laptop to your TV, and also add streaming apps on your not-so-smart television set. But Amazon is slashing far more than its ever done off its RRP this Prime Day, making it even more affordable. And it doesn't miss out on the Alexa remote – that's in the box too!

Smarten up your home

The reason to get a smart speaker or a display is so you can get Alexa's help with the small things. Whether you'd like to get step-by-step recipe instructions while you're cooking or you want to add something to your shopping list, Alexa is there to help. Set alarms, calendar reminders or just check the weather... a voice assistant is at your beck and call. You can even stream music or video on these devices.

You'll also be able to set up other smart devices – such as lights and security cameras – and use your Echo device as a control hub.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$149 AU$70 (opens in new tab) (save AU$79) Amazon's 2020 Echo smart speaker gets its biggest discount yet since its launch. It was down to AU$79 for Black Friday last year, but this is even better! With a whole new design, it's perfect for any space, plus brings the usual Alexa smarts and decent sound quality with it. And at this price, that's a great bargain on the Echo flagship, available in three different colours.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | AU$79 AU$39 (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) Resembling its flagship Echo sibling, the 4th-gen Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor. But that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa onboard. While this is a great price, it's the same we saw last Prime Day too, with 51% off the RRP. Also available in three colour options. Want to add a clock display to your bedside? You can get the Echo Dot with Clock for AU$59 (opens in new tab) a pop.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) | AU$119 AU$59 (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) Amazon's smallest smart display got an updated version in 2021 and this latest model gets a massive 50% off to make it the most affordable smart display yet. It's a record-low price that gets you a stepping stone into a smart home setup. Alexa will help you control smart lights and more with just a voice command, and you can follow recipes, get weather updates and make video calls too. Choose from three colour options.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) | AU$199 AU$99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) With an 8-inch screen, this is the middle child of Amazon's smart displays (and we're not counting the wall-mountable 15 incher here, that's a class on its own). We think this is a great sized screen – not too small, not too big – with a 13MP camera for video calls and decent sound quality too. Get it now in two colours and save AU$100.