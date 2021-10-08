Nintendo Switch OLED stock: where to buy the upgraded console

The Nintendo Switch OLED may have just been released but you wouldn't know it if you live in some regions. Yep, it's the same old story for another big tech launch as it's impossible to find Nintendo Switch OLED stock at many retailers. Even if the news doesn't look so great right now, do check in again soon as we'll be updating this page regularly where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in your region.

Latest (Oct 8): A few UK stores have the Nintendo Switch OLED available to order but the numbers are dwindling throughout the day. In the US, the console refresh is not available to buy anywhere right now – and has actually been out of stock since the initial pre-order phase. We're hoping more consoles will be available soon and will update the list below as soon as we spot a restock.

Now that the pre-order period has been and gone, we will continue to keep an eye out for Nintendo Switch OLED stock at all the usual retailers following the October 8 release date. We expect it to be a popular purchase as we move towards Black Friday 2021, so you'll need to act fast as soon as more consoles are available to get one before the end of the year.

At $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539, the new Nintendo Switch OLED price is $50 / £40 / AU$60 more expensive than the original model. For that premium, you get a larger OLED display, a new kickstand and a LAN supporting dock. The Nintendo Switch OLED launched on October 8 alongside Metroid Dread.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launched on October 8 alongside Metroid Dread.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock in the US

Retailers in the US have completely sold through their initial allocation of Nintendo Switch OLED stock. We'll keep checking in on them and will update the list below with where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED. No stores have made an announcement as to when their next restock is happening just yet. Your best option is to follow our Switch OLED restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for frequent updates in the US.

Amazon | White (sold out) | Neon (sold out)

Amazon was fashionably late to put the latest console iteration up for sale and has not had any Nintendo Switch OLED stock ever since. Given its size we can expect a restock is due at some point soon and will let you know as soon as any news comes through.

Walmart | White (sold out) | Neon (sold out)

Walmart's initial wave of Nintendo Switch OLED stock lasted all the way up until July 17. Both models have now fully sold out. The retailer has been one of the best this year for console restocks on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye out and checking in regularly for updates on its store pages.

Best Buy | White (sold out) | Neon (sold out)

Best Buy's initial wave of Nintendo Switch OLED stock on July 15 sold out so quickly that many users were reporting the 'add to cart' button being greyed out within minutes. That was actually followed by a second wave on July 16, but that also sold out in short order. There was a suggestion they'd have a restock on launch day but nothing materialised – at least so far.

GameStop | White (sold out) | Neon (sold out)

GameStop was the last retailer to take initial orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED. There's been nothing since that initial drop but it should be one of the best places to buy a Switch OLED console bundle further down the line if PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks are anything to go by.

Target | White (sold out) | Neon (sold out)

Out of all the major retailers, Target's initial batch of Nintendo Switch OLED stock sold out the slowest so it's definitely worth keeping an eye its store pages. As of writing, there are currently no consoles left right now, however, so it's a case of checking in regularly for updates as they come through.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock in the UK

Here's where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK. Thankfully, a number of stores including Argos, Smyths and Game have stock available to order right now. Amazon is also taking orders but they won't be delivered until October 12 at the earliest.

Amazon | White (£309.99) | Neon (£309.99)

Amazon doesn't have Nintendo Switch OLED stock right now but is taking orders for delivery next week from October 12.

My Nintendo Store | White (out of stock) | Neon (out of stock)

Both the White and Neon versions of the new Nintendo Switch OLED are out of stock at the official My Nintendo Store. Previously, this has been one of the best places to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle thanks to some included freebies. Hopefully, these offers will return soon.

Argos | White (out of stock) | Neon (£309.99)

Argos has a few more Nintendo Switch OLED consoles available in Neon. Stock of the White version has been depleted. Availability may still be dependent on your region so be sure to enter your postcode to double-check.

GAME | White (out of stock) | Neon (£309.99)

GAME had an influx of Nintendo Switch OLED bundles available earlier this week but most have sold out on launch day. Many with the Neon console are still available to buy with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons and Metroid Dread. We don't expect them to last long.

Very | White (£309.99) | Neon (£309.99)

Both the White and Neon versions of the Nintendo Switch OLED are no longer in stock at Very. You can still buy the new carry case but that's it for now. Very has been good with PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks so this is definitely one to check in on regularly.

Currys | White (£309.99) | Neon (£309.99)

Currys again, like Amazon, was one of the first retailers to sell out during the pre-order phase. As one of the bigger stores, it's definitely one to watch for Nintendo Switch OLED restocks.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock in Australia

Visiting from Aus? Here are the best retailers to check for Nintendo Switch OLED stock

JB Hi-Fi: in stock now in Neon and White

in stock now in Neon and White The Gamesmen: pre-orders live now in Neon and White

pre-orders live now in Neon and White EB Games: available to order now in Neon and White

available to order now in Neon and White Amazon AU: out of stock in both Neon and White

With the exception of Amazon AU, Australian retailers still have plenty of Nintendo Switch OLED stock up for grab - excellent news if you haven't put your order in yet.

EB Games and JB Hi-Fi have the new Nintendo console listed for AU$539, with both retailers offering it in the two available colour options – White and Neon.

Additionally, EB Games is also offering the new Nintendo Switch OLED at the reduced price of AU$299 when you trade-in your current Nintendo Switch console (excludes Nintendo Switch Lite).

How long until stores have more Nintendo Switch OLED stock?

Presuming you're visiting from the US or UK, then it's pretty hard to narrow it right down to exact dates. For example, we didn't even have a solid time or date for the initial wave of orders, so things are quite up in the air. So far, most retailers haven't taken down their product listings, which is actually a good sign that they might be trying to secure more stock.

Fair warning, if demand stays high, even if we get multiple restocks it's likely retailers will resort to various anti-scalping and anti-botting techniques to make sure actual customers get their consoles. While these steps are necessary, you could see things like email queues, raffle draws, or even local pick-up only sales - which is a favorite over at GameStop and Target in particular.

Essentially, it's very much the same as the PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock situation we've seen over the last 12 months. It'll come down to paying attention to retailers announcements, being around at the right time and a good dose of luck to get a Nintendo Switch OLED.

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED price?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539. That's $50 more than the MSRP of the original Nintendo Switch model. Previously rumored 4K docked upscaling, Nvidia graphics, and an enhanced CPU were putting estimates at $399 / £379 - a tidy $100 / £100 price increase on the previous model that made a lot of sense.

Without these additional features, a $50 / £50 / AU$60 increase is still good going for an OLED display (provided the battery has also been enhanced to keep up and extend over the original launch model), even if we were expecting to see a little more under the hood for our cash here. The original Nintendo Switch launched at $299 / £279 / AU$469 and just managed to undercut the PS4 and Xbox One's prices at the time.

If you don't want the brand new console you can also find many of the latest Nintendo Switch deals just below. You can also pick up some extras to go along with your new purchase including some cheap Joy-Con controllers or maybe a few cheap Nintendo Switch games?