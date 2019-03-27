Best rugged smartphones of 2019: waterproof, shockproof, IP68 and more

If you're after a phone that can withstand the elements, or survive accidental drops and knocks, then our list of the best rugged smartphones in 2019 is here to help.

Not only are the best rugged smartphones money can buy water and dust proof, they also come in shock-resistant cases, which makes them ideal for working outdoors. If you're a fan of outdoor activities such as hiking, canoeing and climbing, then these brilliant rugged smartphones are a great choice as well.

The best rugged smartphones will have undergone stringent IP68 tests to ensure that they meet military-specified standards for protection against vibration, shock, extreme temperatures, dust and water (albeit in controlled environments).

The best rugged smartphones will also offer extra features to distinguish themselves from the rest of the competition: some have infrared camera functionality, others have sound level meters and even VOC (volatile organic compound) detectors.

Finally, just bear in mind that while all ruggedized smartphones will be waterproof and dustproof (and therefore meet the IP68 specification), not all waterproof phones will be ruggedized.

So, read on to find out our top picks for the best rugged phones on the market right now.

1. Cat S61 rugged smartphone

The best rugged smartphone on the market

OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo) | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 630 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Only phone with IP69 rating

Support for dual SIM

Pricey

The Cat S61 is, in our view, the best rugged smartphone money can buy in 2019. This is a brilliant flagship phone in its own right, and it's a significant improvement on its predecessor (the Cat S60) in almost every way. At 162 x 77 x 13mm with a weight of 259g, this is a substantial piece of kit, and one that feels reassuringly solid and robust.

In fact, it features both MIL Spec 810G and IP69 certifications, meaning the phone is designed to endure even high pressure water jets which are common in many industries. There’s plenty of polycarbonate and rubber to absorb shock and protect the device from drops, and a metal frame to improve its overall structure.

It also features handy tools not found elsewhere, such as an indoor air quality sensor as well as a laser-assisted distance measurement tool, and it also comes with some decent smartphone specifications as well, including 4Gb RAM, a Snapdragon 630 SoC and a lovely 5.2-inch 1080p screen. It comes with Android 8.0 and will be kept updated with the latest versions of Google's operating system in the future.

2. AGM X3 rugged smartphone

The latest rugged smartphone from AGM

OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 20MP

Powerful components

Triple sensors

Expensive

Smaller battery than the X2

The AGM X3 is the third flagship rugged phone from the Chinese manufacturer, following on the X2, which is also listed in this best rugged smartphone guide. With the X3, AGM is looking to break into new markets outside of its native China. The company claims this is the most rugged smartphone on the market with IP68 certification, and not only is it tested to MIL-STD 810G standards, it's also noticeably lighter and thinner than many of its bulky competition.

Not only is it impressively rugged, but it's also packed with the kind of tech we'd expect to see in flagship phones from the likes of Apple and Samsung, including a top-of-the-range system-on-a-chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and bags of RAM.

3. Doogee S90 rugged smartphone

An ambitious rugged smartphone

OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.18-inch | Resolution: 2246 x 1080 pixels | CPU: MT6771 (P60) 4*Cortex-A73 2.0GHz + 4*Cortex-A53 2.0Ghz | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 5050mAh | Rear camera: 16+8MP | Front camera: 8MP

Good value for money

Impressive performance

Screen has a notch

Bulky design

We were promised that the Doogee S90 would be unlike any other rugged smartphone on the market, and to be fair, that's what we got, with a modular design that lets you build a handset that best suits your needs. This modular approach means the Doogee S90 is bulkier than many of its competitors, so bear that in mind.

However, in our tests the Doogee S90 performed brilliantly, racking up some of the best numbers we’ve seen in our benchmarks. Doogee confirmed that the price of the S90 after Kickstarter will be $369.99 (£285). The gamepad and the wireless charger will cost $29.99 (£23) each while the battery will be available for $39.99 (£31), the intercom for $49.99 (£39) and the night vision camera for $59.99 (£46).

4. Blackview BV9500 Pro rugged smartphone

The best rugged smartphone with loads of extra features

OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels | CPU: MT6763T Octa Core | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 10000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 16MP

Very long battery life

Fast and wireless charging

Heavy and bulky

Not brilliant sound quality

Blackview has a range of rugged IP68 certified Android phones available and they tend to be both tough and affordable, if a little light on features. This latest model, however, comes in at a considerably higher price point and it has all the bells and whistles including PTT (push-to-talk) for walkie-talkie style communication.

In fact, you'd be hard pushed to find another rugged smartphone that offers anywhere near the amount of features – and battery life – that the Blackview BV9500 Pro does. It's solidly built, which does mean it's a heck of a bulky device, but what really makes the Blackview BV9500 Pro stand out above the rest of the rugged set is its comprehensive list of features that make it ideal for outdoor use.

5. AGM X2 rugged smartphone

The ultimate ruggedized smartphone

OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 635 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 6000mAh | Rear camera: 12+12MP | Front camera: 16MP

Amazing battery capacity

Triple sensors

Expensive

Can’t handle two 4G SIMs at same time

We tested out the AGM X1 earlier this year and found that it was mighty likable. The X2, which has been just released, promises to push the envelope even further with a complete upgrade to the internals. An upgraded Qualcomm processor now runs alongside 6GB of RAM. There’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front and a pair of 12-megapixel sensors at the back, surpassing even established models like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Other than the boosted battery capacity (6000mAh) and 128GB of on-board storage, there’s also a VOC (volatile organic compound) detector, which makes this an incredibly useful smartphone for the right audience. It does support NFC and USB Type-C but offers no wireless charging and it supports only one 4G SIM.

6. Doogee S60 rugged smartphone

A cheaper alternative to the leading light

OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Helio P25 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 5580mAh | Rear camera: 21MP | Front camera: 8MP

Affordable

Raft of tools and sensors

Tacky looks

It’s heavy

The industrial, rugged look of the Doogee S60, and the fact that it uses a microUSB connector – not to mention the rather silly sounding name – might put off some potential buyers here. But if you can overlook these downsides, then this device has a lot to offer – and it’s half the price of the above AGM X2.

The S60 packs a powerful punch, with a Gorilla Glass 5 glass overlay on the display, plus it offers dual SIMs plus dual standby, a 24W quick-charge charger, NFC and even wireless charging (but no wireless charger). It is crammed with sensors and tools as well, which will come in useful for handymen (and women): there’s a barometer, a gyroscope, a coulomb meter, a sound level meter and even a bubble level.

7. Ulefone Armor 2 rugged smartphone

Another affordable contender

OS: Android Nougat | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Helio P25 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4700mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 13MP

Affordable

NFC supported

No earphone socket

Battery capacity could be better

The Ulefone Armor 2 is one of a number of recently released rugged smartphones that offer significant upgrades over their predecessors at a very affordable price, far cheaper than either the S60 or the AGM X2. Somehow it still offers similar core components (a Mediatek Helio P25 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB on-board storage).

The camera subsystem is the weakest of the three but nonetheless on par with other top-end non-ruggedized devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 (note that the pixel count is only part of the equation when it comes to gauging the overall picture quality). This phone’s battery capacity is slightly under par and there’s no audio connector, so you will need to use a converter. Like the S60, it is bundled with a virtual toolkit that contains a few tools; but there’s no sound level monitor.

8. Blackview BV7000 Pro rugged smartphone

The best value-for-money ruggedized smartphone

OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Mediatek MTK6750T | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3500mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great design

Stonking value for money

Smallish battery capacity

No NFC

The Blackview BV7000 Pro is a balanced product aimed at a wider audience beyond the traditional builders and ruggedized verticals. In use, the phone proved to be a capable performer and didn’t stutter or run sluggishly during our brief encounter. The screen is gorgeous – even in broad daylight – and little additions like ‘smart somatosensory’ (which uses hand-waving to trigger events), the customizable notification light, or Parallel Space, which allows for apps to be cloned and used by multiple users, are great differentiators.

There’s no wireless charging or NFC, plus you’re still limited to 802.11n Wi-Fi. For now, though, the BV7000 Pro provides an interesting compromise if you want a mid-range model that doesn’t give away your trade, can take a few pictures in torrential rain, and doesn’t break the bank.

9. Zebra TC75x rugged smartphone

The Swiss army knife of rugged mobiles

OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 650 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 4620mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Extremely rugged

Great battery life

Proprietary connectors

Upgrading OS can be cumbersome

The Zebra TC75x brings mid-range smartphone performance to ruggedized devices, albeit with a hefty price tag. The handset does more than make up for its cost, though, thanks to an impressive build quality and an enterprise-level application suite (and support). It is far more expensive than the rest of the competition, but then again, this rugged phone’s features put it at the cutting-edge of what is usually a rather slow moving niche.

A number of challengers have appeared on the market (Cipherlab, Cat, Unitech) but a successful product requires more than just a cheap price tag. Motorola’s legacy lives on and the wealth of expertise that the TC75x packs puts the device in a league of its own, both in terms of price and overall features.

Also consider

Other noteworthy ruggedized smartphones available on the market are:

The Cat S60 is a good choice if you want to have access to a portable, feature-heavy and very handy infrared camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is ideal for those who want a branded ruggedized smartphone with the latest technology inside.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is a smart move if you want the best value branded ruggedized smartphone.

The Homtom HT20 is the handset to go for if you want the absolute cheapest quality smartphone.