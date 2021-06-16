Best NBN 25 plans: our top picks for the best and most affordable internet

Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) kicked off with NBN 12, 25, 50 and 100 plans when it first launched. The lowest of these tiers, NBN 12, isn't much better than the ADSL that it's replacing and is becoming less and less common, but NBN 25 is a much more attractive package overall.

Unless you're an online gamer, power user or large family that watches multiple streaming services at once, NBN 25 will probably be enough for you with its 25Mbps download speed.

There's plenty of plans and deals to choose from in this market, and the competition is fierce with frequent discounts and offers, so we're here to help you choose the best NBN 25 plan available.

NBN 25 FAQ

How fast is NBN 25? Aside from NBN 12, the speed offered by NBN 25 is the slowest of the NBN tiers, with download rates up to 25Mbps and uploads of either 5Mbps or 10Mbps, depending on your plan. These speeds may be affected by the type of connection and signal strength within your home, but its less likely to be impacted than the higher speeds by these factors, even during the peak period between 7-11pm.

How much does NBN 25 cost? A good majority of telcos offer their NBN 25 service for about the same cost, with AU$60 monthly being a reasonable price to pay. With that said, most of these telcos also offer an introductory discount, slashing the price by as much as AU$15p/m for the first half-year of your plan. More premium telcos such as Telstra are at the other end of the spectrum, charging as much as AU$90 per month, but these plans will often come with other extras like a phone line and streaming service inclusion.

Can I get NBN 25? If you're not in a regional area or one of the few other locations that haven't had a fixed line NBN service set up, then you'll be able to get an NBN 25 connection. All connection types, such as fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC), are able to support NBN 25.