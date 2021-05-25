Best NBN 100 plans: our top picks for fast 100Mbps internet

NBN 100 was the best speed tier on offer when the National Broadband Network first became available to Aussies. While NBN 250 plans and even NBN 1000 are now available for power users, the 100Mbps offering is perfect for families or smaller households with heavy internet usage.

There's plenty to choose from in the market when looking at the NBN 100 tier, with most internet providers offering this as their top-rate tier, so we've compared what's on offer to recommend you the best NBN 100 plan available.

Current NBN 100 deals

While we've picked out the best NBN 100 plans on the market just below, we've also dug up all the current deals and offers from providers on the service and listed them here for a quick comparison.

Best NBN 100 plans

Best overall NBN 100 plan

Spintel | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) With Spintel's NBN 100 plan, you’ll get a discount on your first six months with the service, so you’ll first pay AU$74 a month before the price reverts back to the standard AU$84.95. Even once the initial discount ends, it’s still one of the cheapest options you’ll find in this tier and you’ll be getting the best typical evening speed possible at 100Mbps to boot. There's a AU$158 upfront fee if you want to buy a modem through the telco (which is a little on the high side), but even with this cost factored in, it's the best overall value NBN 100 plan on the market right now. Total minimum cost is AU$74View Deal

Best fast NBN 100 plan

Spintel | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) As mentioned above, Spintel's NBN 100 plan promises a typical evening speed of 100Mbps – as fast as the tier is capable of – so while it's our best overall recommendation, it also handily falls into the best fast NBN 100 plan category as well. On this plan, you’ll get a discount on your first six months with the service, so you’ll first pay AU$74 a month before the price reverts back to the standard AU$84.95. Total minimum cost is AU$74View Deal

Cheapest NBN 100 plan

Dodo | NBN 100 | No lock-in contract | AU$72p/m (first 6 months, then AU$85p/m) The competition is fierce around NBN 100 plans, with many of them landing within a few dollars (or even cents) of each other for monthly fees, but Dodo's plan takes the cake for the cheapest. At AU$72 per month it's the cheapest way to get on this speed tier, and even after it goes up to AU$85 monthly after six months, it's still one of the lowest prices. You'll need to pay AU$60 upfront for the incldued modem (also rather cheap compared to others) and the typical evening speed is at 92Mbps rather than 100Mbps, but this is still very capable and impressive among the competition. Total minimum cost is AU$132View Deal

More NBN 100 deals

Telstra vs Optus NBN: who has better broadband?

NBN 100 FAQ

How fast is NBN 100? As its name suggests, NBN 100 offers download speeds up to 100Mbps, although actual usage will vary. While this meant that you'd see typical evening speeds around the 85-90Mbps mark when the service first launched, many providers are now claiming to offer the full 100Mbps typical evening speed. As for uploads, most services offer a 20Mbps upload speed, but this will also vary depending on traffic and other factors (be sure to check with your service before signing up).

How much does NBN 100 cost? The market has plenty of variety when it comes to cost for an NBN 100 plan. You won't be paying less than AU$70 per month for a plan from the likes of Spintel and Tangerine, and even then this is likely to be an initial discounted rate, so AU$85 is a better idea of what it'll cost after the discount period. This ranges up to about AU$100 per month for more premium options (such as from Optus and Telstra), although these telcos typically sweeten the deal by offering other inclusions or discounts.

Can I get NBN 100? While all connection types can sign up for NBN 100, not all of them may be capable of getting the full speeds offered by the service. Before signing up with a provider, it's worth double checking what connection type you have – such as hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) cable or a fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connection – and asking the telco if it'll be suitable for the speed tier. Some providers offer a trial period to test their service, so be sure to make use of this if it's an option.