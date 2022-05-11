The best movies on Binge: must-see films you can stream right now

It's well-known that Binge is Australia's streaming home for HBO content, but you'll also find that it offers a fantastic selection of movies to stream, from newer films to beloved classics.

Of course, with hundreds of films available to watch, it can be tough to stop scrolling endlessly and just settle on one particular movie. With this in mind, we've gone to the trouble of hand-picking a list of the best movies on Binge that you can stream right now.

Best movies on Binge

With the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick just around the corner, what better time to revisit the classic original film than now? Starring Tom Cruise in the role that solidified his superstardom, Top Gun follows Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a hotshot pilot who gets the chance to train with the best fighter pilots in the Navy, only to jeopardise it with his wild ego and showboat antics. Can he rein himself in and become the best pilot at his school?

Following the mixed reception to its first Suicide Squad film, Warner Bros. made the decision to course correct its franchise with a soft reboot of sorts. Its first step? Hire James Gunn, the famous director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series, to write and direct the next entry. Now titled The Suicide Squad in tribute to classic "men on a mission" films like The Dirty Dozen and The Wild Bunch, the resulting film was wilder, dirtier and gorier than its predecessor in every way. In short, it's the film fans thought they were getting the first time around.

With Jurassic World: Dominion set to stomp into theatres soon, now would be a good time to revisit the classic film that started it all – especially since the new entry is set to bring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum back together for the first time since the original. Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park is a film which grows better with age, with its tale of man going against nature by bringing back long-extinct dinosaurs feeling just as insightful today as it did back in 1993.

If there's something strange... in your neighbourhood... who you gonna call? Ghostbusters, of course! One thing people take for granted about this classic film is that at the time of its 1984 release, it was unusual for comedies to be given the tentpole treatment. Suddenly, proven funnymen such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis were thrust into the blockbuster realm, appearing on lunchboxes and merchandise as if they were in a Star Wars film. A franchise that's still going strong today, the original remains one of the greatest comedy films of all time.

The Big Lebowski follows 'The Dude' (Jeff Bridges), a middle-aged slacker who becomes embroiled in a plan to retrieve a millionaire's kidnapped wife when a case of mistaken identity leads to his rug being micturated upon by her debt collectors. Still with us? Things get even more complicated for The Dude when his unhinged bowling buddy Walter (John Goodman) inserts himself into the plan and messes it up, putting our hero into more hot water with a group of nihilists and a Los Angeles porn king. All of this trouble over a rug? We get it – it really did tie the room together...

The humble romantic comedy genre hit its nadir in 1999 with the release of Notting Hill (and arguably hasn't been topped since). Named after the trendy London neighbourhood which provides the film's setting, Notting Hill follows William (Hugh Grant), a bookshop owner who finds the woman of his dreams in Anna (Julia Roberts) when she enters his shop. While Anna likes him in return, she also happens to be the most famous actress in the world, which puts added layers of attention and complication on their burgeoning romance.

Following his divisive Star Wars entry, The Last Jedi, writer-director Rian Johnson managed to pull off a miracle with Knives Out, delivering a deliciously witty and devilishly complex mystery film that's impossible to dislike. A classic whodunnit inspired by the works of Agatha Christie, Knives Out freshens up the staid old formula with biting dialogue, swift direction, an energetic cast and an intricate plot that comes together beautifully. Daniel Craig plays Benois Blanc, a renowned detective who is brought in to investigate the mysterious death of a famous crime novelist (Christopher Plummer). To get to the bottom of this mystery, he must sort through the writer's large family (which includes Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and Don Johnson) to find out which member has the most to gain from his death.

You've heard the song a million times, and yet it still hasn't lost its power. If you can watch the above trailer for A Star Is Born without getting chills, you might actually be on fire. While this story has been told on the big screen three times before, Bradley Cooper's brilliant reimagining is the best version yet, offering excellent performances from Lady Gaga, Sam Elliot and Cooper himself, along with a number of instantly iconic songs and a story that's truly heart-breaking.

Available to stream exclusively on Binge in Australia, Zack Snyder's Justice League restores the director's original 4-hour vision for his superhero team-up film, which sees Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Erza Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) come together to take on a threat of catastrophic proportions. If only Superman (Henry Cavill) were around to help them...

If you're a DC fan who's feeling particularly adventurous, you also have the option of streaming the monochromatic Justice Is Gray version of the film, which is also exclusive to Binge.

Great films don't get much greater than Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy, winners of countless Oscars and considered by many to be among the very best films of all time. On top of the ability to stream The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, Binge is also offering Coppola's newly re-edited final cut of the third entry in the series, now titled The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Talk about an offer you can't refuse!

At the time of its 1994 release, Quentin Tarantino's masterful second film Pulp Fiction was like a shotgun blast to moviegoers' sensibilities, bringing much-need verve and energy to the world of cinema and pushing indie filmmakers into the mainstream spotlight like never before. If you could compare the filmmaking movement to anything, it would be the early '90s grunge explosion, with Tarantino as its equivalent to Kurt Cobain – a true rock star of a director. A crime anthology comprised of three inter-connected stories, Pulp Fiction changed the game with its pop culture-infused dialogue and non-linear structure – the impact of which is still being felt in the movies of today.

Steven Spielberg's enduring classic Jaws kicked off the summer blockbuster era, inspiring Hollywood studios to rethink the way they marketed films and paving the way for the success of Star Wars just a couple of years later. The film's premise couldn't be simpler – a giant man-eating shark is terrorising the tourists of Amity Island during the Fourth of July weekend, and its up to Amity police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), visiting oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfus) and local shark-hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to kill it. A film brimming with adventure and suspense, Jaws is the definitive shark movie and has yet to be topped.

Few films in the history of cinema are as powerful as Martin Scorsese's masterpiece, Taxi Driver. Made in the mid '70s, back when New York was a rougher, dirtier place, the film practically oozes a scuzzy, neon-bathed atmosphere all of its own. Robert De Niro plays Travis Bickle, a troubled, lonely Vietnam vet who takes a gig driving a cab because he just can't sleep at night. Though he's disgusted with the Big Apple's sleazy, vice-filled ways, Travis can't seem to stay away from its seedier areas, picking up questionable fares in bad neighbourhoods and frequenting scummy porno theatres in an attempt to cure his insomnia. With his revulsion pushed over the edge, Travis stocks up on firearms and channels his immense anger and hatred into a mission to save a 12-year-old prostitute named Iris (Jodie Foster) from her tragic circumstances. Fantastically directed and acted, Taxi Driver is a film that every lover of cinema needs to see.

