Best gaming desk 2020: top standing, L-shaped and motorized desks

While spending money on a desk won't directly improve your in-game frame rates, the enjoyment that comes from sitting comfortably when gaming shouldn’t be underestimated. That’s why we recommend that a top gaming desk is best complemented with one of the best gaming chairs .

There are many factors to consider when picking a gaming desk – from durability and sturdiness (wobbling screens are a particular bugbear of ours) to height adjustability and even RGB backlighting.

You’ll want to make sure that your choice has a surface area large enough for using your keyboard and mouse in comfort (if you’re PC gaming, obviously) while providing enough room for monitors, speakers and other accessories now and down the line.

Without further ado, check out our picks of the best gaming desks available.

1. Cougar Mars

A veritable tank of a gaming desk

Type: Standard | Height range: 29.5 inches – 33.5 inches | Desktop size: 60.4 inches x 30.4 inches

Enormous surface area

Best-in-class construction

RGB lighting effects

The Cougar Mars is the best gaming desk around if you want one that’s as big as it is durable. It’s heavy and takes time to assemble, but once in place is rock-steady thanks to its sturdy steel frame which offers three manual levels of height adjustment.

A capacious textured carbon-fibre surface that’s large enough to accommodate two 27-inch monitors with room to spare sits atop the desk, which sports two RGB lighting strips that can be connected to a PC’s motherboard for syncing with gaming peripherals. Handily, two control stands provide quick access to USB and 3.5mm audio ports, which helps keep your wiring setup neat and tidy.

2. Evodesk Gaming Desk

The best standing desk for gamers

Type: Motorized | Height range: 23.75 inches – 49.5 inches | Desktop size: 48-72 inches x 30 inches

Wide range of height adjustment

Evoguard finish removes need for a mouse mat

Ergonomic design

While the Evodesk Gaming Desk has a shorter width than the Cougar Mars, it has a wider minimum and maximum height range that can be electronically raised or lowered or command using an internal motor. More than 250 height positions can be stored in its memory, allowing you to quickly adjust it on the fly.

Another interesting feature is the Evodesk Gaming Desk’s fine-textured surface, which feels like a high-quality mouse mat. You can also opt for a version with an oak or bamboo finish if you’d rather use your own mousing surface.

3. GreenForest L-Shaped Corner Desk

For those who play hard and work hard

Type: L-Shape | Height range: 29.13 inches | Desktop size: 58.1 inches x 44.3 inches

Space-saving design

Can set up separate equipment zones

Desks combine

If you’re a little short on room, this space-saving desk from GreenForest is equally suited to work and play. Designed to be slotted in the corner of a room, its L-shape provides ample space to position a gaming setup at one end and work machine (or whatever you want to fill the space with) at the other.

Greenforest’s model is easy to assemble, shipping in three parts with adjustable feet that let you raise or lower its height manually – and you can even assemble two desks together to create a ‘U’ shape. Beware however that the desk only reinforced with a horizontal bar at one end, which is less than ideal for combating monitor shake.

4. Eureka Ergonomic Gaming Computer Desk I1

The best budget desk for gamers

Type: Standard | Height: 29.9 inches | Desktop size: 44.3 inches x 24.1 inches

Large surface area

Cable management system

Easy to assemble

The Eureka Ergonomic Gaming Computer Desk I1 is a great option if you want to use one large monitor or two smaller ones and have room to spare. Sporting an ergonomic curved design that lets you sit closer to the action, its surface features a textured carbon fibre pattern which is smooth and should stand up well to scratches while being easy to clean.

That said, you'll probably still want to pick up an extra-large mouse mat for greater mousing precision. Despite its budget price tag, this gaming desk adds nifty features including a cable management system that houses a power strip for keeping your wires and plugs tucked out of sight.

5. DXRacer GD/1000/N Series Gaming Desk

A sturdy e-sports-inspired gaming desk

Type: Standard | Height range: 31.5 inches | Desktop size: 47.3 inches x 31.5 inches

Designed for comfort

Eye-catching design

Angled worktop

Available in black (and green, red, or white), this sturdy e-sports-inspired computer desk is suitable for gaming or office work thanks to its reinforced ‘double triangle’ design that keeps desk shake to a minimum.

Made of wood with an ABS plastic frame, the DXRacer is angled at 10-degrees to make resting your arms and elbows on it more comfortable. There's plenty of space for sneaking wires around the back via a large opening, and its bottom edges are padded to reduce pressure on your arms and elbows.

6. Arozzi Arena Leggero Gaming Desk

A gaming desk that's easy to keep clean

Type: Standard | Height range: 28.5 inches | Desktop size: 44.9 inches x 28.3 inches

Water-resistant and machine washable

Microfiber surface

Sturdy construction

One of the largest gaming desks on our list, the grandiose Arozzi Arena is an eye-catching slab of MDF wood that places you closer to the action thanks to its ergonomic front curve.

Available in red, white or black, it’s convenient to boot thanks to its microfiber surface which is waterproof, easy to clean and removes the need for a mouse mat. Another useful feature is its cable management pouch that’s positioned underneath the desk and works in tandem with three cut-outs used for snaking wires out of sight.

7. Respawn 3010 Gaming Desk

The best gaming desk for accessory owners

Type: Standard (height adjustable) | Height range: 33.5 inches x 49.5 inches | Desktop size: 52.6 inches x 23.6 inches

Shelves and trays are useful

Monitor shelf

Sturdy steel construction

Its name may sound like a Nokia handset from the 90s, but the Respawn 3010 is no joke. Featuring appendages where most gaming desks have none, the 3010 includes a dedicated monitor shelf and lets you hang anything from gaming accessories to cups from its multiple trays for easy retrieval.

And with a maximum 200lb weight capacity that’s enabled by its sturdy steel tube frame, the Respawn will support pretty much anything you place on it and then some. The gaming desk is available to buy in black with a choice of two-tone colour flourishes - including blue, red, grey and green to match Respawn’s line of gaming chairs.

8. Flash Furniture Computer Desk

A traditional desk that’s useful on a number of levels

Type: Standard | Height range: 33.13 inches | Desktop size: 27.88 inches x 23.50 inches

Raised top shelf

Sturdy frame

Easy to assemble

If gaming desks are too gaudy for you, this traditional-styled alternative from Flash Furniture will (quite literally) help raise your game – all without breaking the bank. Its elevated top shelf is suitable for positioning a larger monitor or two smaller ones, which leaves the lower tier free for laying out an ample-sized mouse mat.

We particularly like this desk’s bottom shelf, which can be used to position anything from a power surge strip to a PC tower, console or gaming accessories. Reinforced by horizontal metal bars and supported by long legs at the base, the Flash Furniture is plenty sturdy despite its tall frame.

9. Thermaltake Tt Gaming Level 20 GT Battlestation Computer Gaming Desk

Durable gaming desk totes a huge mousing surface

Type: Standard (Height adjustable) | Height range: 28.9 inches to 40.7 inches | Desktop size: 59 inches x 27.5 inches

Full-surface mouse pad

Highly durable

Cable management system

Throw away your gigantic mouse mat, as the snappily-named Tt Gaming Level 20 Battlestation flaunts a full cloth mouse pad that’s removable and washable. It sits atop a generously thick desktop, which is height adjustable and protected by a wear-resistant powdered coating to withstand knocks and scrapes.

Reinforced with steel across its two legs, this is one gaming desk that won’t suffer from the shakes. Nor will it leave you agitated by unruly cabling thanks to a smart cable management tray underneath that spans almost its entire horizontal length.

10. Lian-Li DK-04X Electrical Height Adjustable Desk Case

Flashy standing desk is a nifty PC case too

Type: Motorized | Height range: 27 inches – 46.2 inches | Desktop size: 47.2 inches x 29.5 inches

Desk and PC case in one

Motorized height adjustment

Ports and RGB lighting

If you've ever fancied housing your PC components inside a standing desk, Lian-Li has you covered. This motorized standing desk doubles up as a PC case on (sturdy) legs, making for an attractive and minimalist option – if you have deep pockets. Billed by its maker as the first-ever standing computer desk, its chassis accommodates drive mounting, water-cooling support and electrical height adjustment that can be fine-tuned to different users’ needs.

It supports a range of motherboard types including ATX, E-ATX and Micro-ATX; whichever you’re using, fitting components is a doozy thanks to a removable motherboard tray which uses anchored cable clips to simplify cable routing.