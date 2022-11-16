Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B gaming desk review: plenty of space, lots of extras

If you’re in the market for an all-day gaming desk with plenty of space for all your peripherals, and you have a larger budget, the Eureka Ergonomics gaming desk is certainly an option worth considering. Aside from the wonky keyboard tray that is.

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: One-minute review

Shopping for a gaming desk is a very personal experience. Not every desk will be suited to every person, and others may require some adjusting in order to fit your needs. With that said, in our experience, the Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B gaming desk required a little bit of finagling. The unsteady keyboard tray was too narrow to comfortably use for gaming so we ended up removing it entirely and our monster of a tower was too tall to fit under the desk until I removed the top glass panel.

That’s not to say there’s not a lot to like about the Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B gaming desk. It’s sturdy, has two cable management trays, a dual-headphone holder, a cup holder, and color-changing LED lights – not to mention the two monitor stands that can be placed on either side of the desk or combined in the middle. But it also feels less like a gaming desk and more like a social-media desk with the two slots on either side of the desk that can be used to hold up tablets or smartphones .

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: Price and availability

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: SPECS Weight: 71.5 pounds

Dimensions: 71.93 x 29.92 x 37.99 inches

Max load capacity: 400 pounds

Cable management tray: One cable management tray on each side

Ports: USB-powered LED lights, no additional ports included

Settled comfortably in the mid-range price point, the Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B gaming desk is available now for $379. If you’re in the US, at least. Currently, it’s unavailable in the UK unless bought through a third party. And if you’re in AU, you’re better off looking elsewhere because this brand doesn’t ship to AU at all.

If you like the design but wish it had a height-adjustable feature, there’s also the Eureka Ergonomics standing desk with the same design but also sporting motor-powered height adjusting capabilities. This one comes in at a pretty penny more, retailing $1,099 when not on sale.

Value: 4 / 5

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: Assembly

Overwhelming amount of parts

Helpful notes in the instructions

Putting together the Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B desk was like an Olympic sport. With around 30 parts excluding screws and other miscellany as well as 26 pages of instructions, it immediately felt like a daunting task.

It took an afternoon and half an evening to fully put together the desk on our own. Going solo wasn’t a problem until we had to flip the desk onto its feet, at which point we scratched the top of the desk pretty good. Thankfully, there’s a full-coverage gaming pad that fits perfectly, so that little imperfection can go unnoticed.

If you want a safer, more seamless, and less damaging assembly, you’d be wise to recruit a friend or a loved one to help you.

Assembly: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: Design

Keyboard tray seems too low

Cup holder and dual headphone hanger

NOT a corner desk

If you’re looking for a desk to utilize your unused space, this desk isn’t it. Described as wing-shaped, the Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B gaming desk is angled to surround its user for easy access to each end of its 72-inches of desktop. It utilizes angles and sturdy metals in the legs to hold up to 400 pounds of equipment, and once you calibrate the feet of the desk, there’s no wobble. It’s heavy, but feels durable and well-worth the price just for the materials.

The top of the desk is covered in the aforementioned gaming pad, which has spots cut out for the tablet trays and cable management holes, giving it a seamlessly sleek appearance. The two monitor stands come with bright RGB lights on the bottom and can be mounted on either side of the desk or married together in the middle to accommodate any kind of set-up. It also comes with a headphone hanger that can hold two sets of ears, and for those all-day gamers, there’s also the additional bonus of a cup holder that can be setup on either the left or right side.

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

So long as you ignore the keyboard tray. Fitting under the desk, the keyboard tray has a large rectangular logo plate on the front, which is used to keep the tray from sliding out but also blocks the keyboard from being used in this position. Once you pull it out, you can rotate the tray about 90 degrees to either side, but you have to loosen a knob underneath in order to adjust the height and angle, which feels awkward to use. Plus, even with our short legs, the tray seemed too eager to get in the way no matter how low we positioned our chair. Frustrating, to say the least.

Design: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: Performance

Sturdy materials, sturdy build

LED lights bright and colorful

Setting aside the disappointing keyboard tray, the rest of the desk does its job surprisingly well. The wing shape of the desk allows the user to easily reach either end without having to turn or stretch too far.

(Image credit: Eureka Ergonomic)

If gaming is intense, the cup holder which can be placed either on the right or left side can hold even the large gatorade bottles with ease. Plus, for those audiophiles out there, the headphone holder can hold two different sets of headphones; one for gaming, and one for losing yourself in the music.

It’s also surprisingly sturdy, barely budging when we put our full weight onto it, leading us to believe there’s weight (hah) behind their claims that the top can easily hold up to 400 pounds of equipment. Even the two monitor stands are pleasantly steady, giving us absolutely no indication that our monitor would topple at any point in time.

As for the LED lights, while there may not be a lot of them - you’re only given two strips of lights to stick under the monitor stands - but they’re bright enough to bring life to our room. Thanks to the attached remote, it's easy to cycle through six colors either solid, pulsing, or a rotation of the colors.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B?

(Image credit: Eureka Ergonomic)

Buy it if...

You’re into streaming

The large amount of desk space and the tablet slots make keeping up with your stream chat an easy task

You have multiple monitors

Thanks to the two included monitor stands, having a multiple monitor setup is no problem even if you don’t have or want monitor mounts.

You’re really into the aesthetic

Not gonna lie, the full-desk mouse pad made us feel like we were in a spaceship while the LED lights made us feel in control and ready to take on whatever challenges the day held for us.

Don't buy it if...

You have a large computer screen

Unless you can mount it on the wall, any screen larger than, say, (Measure it?) 45-inches isn’t going to fit in between the two monitor stands.

You need a comfortable keyboard tray

Because the keyboard tray feels more like an afterthought in the design with how it gets in the way of our gaming chair, and is far too shallow to use for any kind of serious gaming.

You don’t have the time or energy to wrestle with assembly

There’s a reason expert assembly is over $200 through amazon, and that’s because it was a giant pain in the ass. If you don’t have the time to dedicate to the surplus of parts, this desk isn’t for you.

Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value For a desk that’s not height-adjustable, the Eureka Ergonomic gaming desk has a considerably premium price, even considering the LED lights and peripherals included. 4 / 5 Design Like most large desks, the task of assembling the Eureka Ergonomics gaming desk seemed daunting with the tons of parts and instructions. As a two person job, however, it should be a relatively simple task 4 / 5 Performance The wing shape of the desk makes it convenient to reach both sides of the desk easily, but the narrow and shaky keyboard tray doesn’t feel like something built for gamers. 4 / 5 Total A remarkably sturdy desk despite complaints about the flimsy tray, and the cup holder and headphone hanger are certainly an added bonus 4 / 5

First reviewed November 2022

