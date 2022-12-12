Mojo Gamer Pro gaming desk review: excellent cable management, robust frame

With a bunch of add-ons and great cable management, the Mojo Gamer Pro is a fantastic standing desk. And, though we found the controls to be a little too sensitive, there’s little else to fault here. That’s especially true as this thing is built like a tank.

Mojo Gamer Pro: One-minute review

The Mojo Gamer Pro is a beast of a desk. It’s built like a tank, comes with cable management that will keep your space looking tidy, and is bundled with some useful add-ons that typically would set you back an extra couple hundred dollars.

It’s safe to say then that the Mojo Gamer Pro has a lot of the qualities present in the best gaming desks . While it does come with a higher price tag than most alternatives, it does have that sit-to-stand functionality. Though you can find plenty of standing desks that are cheaper, they’re not of the gaming variety. The ones that fit into both categories come with similarly high price tags.

Whether the Mojo Gamer Pro is right for you will depend on whether you can stomach that price tag as well as whether you want a gaming desk with sit-to-stand functionality. There are certainly much cheaper options if you want just a gaming desk or just a standing desk. But, if you want both, the Mojo Gamer Pro is hard to beat.

Mojo Gamer Pro: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $1,189.99 (about £986, AU$1,768)

$1,189.99 (about £986, AU$1,768) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Currently available in the US only

Mojo Gamer Pro: SPECS Weight: 122 lbs (55kg)

Dimensions: 60 x 27 x 24 to 50.25 in (152 x 69 x 61 to 128 cm) (L x W x H)

Max load capacity: 300lbs (136kg)

Cable management tray: Yes

Ports: None

Despite having been released in 2019, the Mojo Gamer Pro’s price of $1,189.99 (about £986, AU$1,768) for the 60 x 27 inch configuration reflects that this is not some old desk but a model that can stand with the best of them. In fact, it’s a bit on the pricey side with its value made slightly better by the fact that it comes with a number of add-ons such as a monitor arm, magnetic cable management system, and CPU hanger, which altogether cost around $350 (about £290 / AU$521) when purchased separately.

While this review is on the 60-inch model, the Mojo Gamer Pro Desk is also available in a 48 x 27 inch size that will cost you only $80 less at $1,109.99 (about £920, AU$1,649) or a 72 x 27 inch one that goes for $1,289.99 (about £1,069, AU$1,917).

Though the Mojo Gamer Pro is expensive, when taking other models into consideration, it makes sense. There are some great gaming desks such as the Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk that can be had for much less – $499 (£399, AU$679) to be exact. But, those models are not standing desks.

If you want a gaming desk with that standing functionality, the price gap is much smaller. The Cooler Master GD160 ARGB , for example, costs $899 / £699 / AU$1,399 and comes with RGB lighting. However, its cable management tray is a bit more cramped. More importantly, it doesn’t come with all those extras such as the monitor arm.

Unfortunately, Mojodesk only ships to the 48 contiguous states of the US so Hawaiians, British and Australians are equally SOL.

Value: 3.5 / 5

Mojo Gamer Pro: Assembly

Easy to assemble

Mojo provides very clear instructions in multiple forms

Putting the Mojo Gamer Pro together is pretty simple. Not only does it come with a set of instructions, but you can also grab them from their site or watch a video for a step-by-step walkthrough that will never leave you directionless.

While it’s a pretty big desk, weighing 122 lbs (55kg), assembling it is pretty simple as the frame comes in manageable sized pieces. You just have to put the frame together upside down, slide onto the back of the tabletop and attach, plug in the cables, and put on the cable cover. The hardest part is flipping the table. Having a second person to help will make this step much easier.

Of the add-ons that come with the desk, only the CPU hanger needs to be screwed in. The monitor arm clamps on while the rest of the accessories snap into place via magnets. There may be a lot of steps, but this is a pretty straightforward desk to put together.

Assembly: 4.5 / 5

Mojo Gamer Pro: Design

Incredibly sturdy and well-built

Comes bundled with some useful add-ons

The Mojo Gamer Pro is modular by design. Its tabletop is available in four different colors: matte lux black, carbon fiber, white, and matte lux charcoal, while the frame is available in black or gray. You can mix and match those however you like. That modularity extends beyond color schemes, however, as it’s bundled with a number of add-ons by default, specifically a cable chain, CPU hanger, monitor arm, outlet power bar, and cable tray.

The tabletop seems to be made of chipboard and coated in a soft-to-touch material that’s water, scratch, spill, and doritos-resistant. We can attest that it shrugs off just about any substance and has even withstood some accidental drops of speakers, keyboards and even a heavy mic without any battle scars. It’s also very easy to clean.

The tabletop includes a few other features worth mentioning. To start, the front lip is ergonomically curved to make for easier access. And, near the back are a pair of grommet holes so you can cleanly feed power cables to the cable management tray underneath.

Speaking of, cable management is well implemented here. The cable management tray is spacious enough to hold the power strip as well as several power bricks. We also have several overflow cables bundled up and stashed in there. Though the tray might look like a rat’s nest (only due to our own organizational skills), the desk looks clean above and below. The only real issue is that there’s not enough clearance to plug a Macbook charger directly into the powerstrip.

Once all the cables, plugs, power strips and power bricks are organized and stowed in the cable management tray, you might just have the cable from the power strip coming out from the desk. Even if you have more than one, the magnetic chain bundled with the desk comes in handy here. It snaps magnetically onto the frame and leg and will hold as well as hide those cables so that they’re out of sight until they go into the power outlet in the wall.

While there’s not too much to say about the steel frame, it’s not only incredibly tough but well-thought out. The three-stage telescoping legs each contain a motor while the feet have their own adjustments so you can make sure that the desk is level. Of course, since it’s metal, all the magnetic add-ons clip directly onto the frame.

Design: 4.5 / 5

Mojo Gamer Pro: Performance

Very responsive, almost too much

Comes with anti-collision

Before getting into the Mojo Gamer Pro’s standing functionality, we do want to mention that this desk is about as stable as can be. It would probably stay upright and unscathed if it was left out in the middle of a hurricane. And, even though it’s only 122 lbs (55kg), it can carry a load of 300lbs (136kg). No matter how big your rig, this desk can handle it, not to mention raise and lower it all day long.

Speaking of raising and lowering, the standing functionality of this desk is speedy and accurate. The control display responds immediately when pressed. And, you can quickly press to adjust millimeters at a time or hold down one of the buttons on the control display to quickly go from one height extreme to the other. Even if you don’t plan on standing while using the desk, being able to adjust it to a preferred height depending on how you’re sitting is an ergonomic treat worth taking into account.

Unfortunately the controls are very sensitive. There have been multiple times where we brush up against the control display trying to reach for something only for the desk to start rising as if it had a mind of its own.

While that is a little bit of an annoyance, at least there’s an anti-collision safety feature on hand. If the desk goes up or down and encounters resistance, it immediately stops and goes a short distance in the other direction. And, the anti-collision feature can be adjusted a little for different levels of sensitivity. Likewise, the control display also lets you create four different presets to raise or lower the desk to your preferred height with a single press.

Lastly, using a mouse on that soft-to-touch surface should be easy as it’s made for accurate mouse tracking. Though one mouse we used, the Logitech G705, worked perfectly on the desk, we also tried the Cooler Master MM311 which didn’t fare well on it. Depending on your mouse, you might want to spend a few extra bucks and invest in a mousepad.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Mojo Gamer Pro?

Buy it if...

You want in incredibly durable desk

This will weather all conceivable accidents, abuse, and wear and tear that could happen in your gaming room.

You care about cable management

With just a little planning, the Mojo Gamer Pro can help you hide almost all the cables at your battlestation to make for a cleaner looking desk.

You need more than just a tabletop

It comes with cable management, a CPU hanger, a monitor arm, and a magnetic power strip. You don’t need to find or buy add-ons separately.

Don't buy it if...

You don’t have the money

While the add-ons do make this a better value, this desk will set you back over $1,000.

You want something a bit less gamer-centric

While there’s no RGB on hand here, this desk still looks like it was made for gamers. There are plenty of non-gaming standing desks that will not only fit into an office better aesthetically but will cost much less.

Mojo Gamer Pro: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value This gaming desk is not cheap. But, it does offer that standing functionality and five add-ons. At least, for those stateside (but not Alaska or Hawaii). 3.5 / 5 Assembly It comes with very clear instructions that you can access in multiple ways and is very easy to assemble. 4.5 / 5 Design The Mojo Gamer Pro can withstand plenty of wear and tear and the cable management is on point. 4 / 5 Performance It’s very responsive and comes with an anti-collision safety feature, though we find the controls to be a little too sensitive. 4.5 / 5 Total This desk is built like a tank, comes with solid cable management, and works mostly as advertised. It’s just a bit expensive and only available in the US (mostly). 4 / 5

First reviewed December 2022

