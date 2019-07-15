The Roomba iRobot vacuum is the best Prime Day sale not happening at Amazon

While Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially started, Walmart has jumped the gun with sitewide deals you can shop now. The deals include everything from 4K TVs to kitchen appliances and best-selling vacuums. The best Prime Day vacuum deal we've seen is the Roomba 680 Robot Vacuum cleaner that's on sale for $239.99. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the robot vacuum cleaner.



The Roomba 680 can clean your floors with a simple touch of a button and automatically docks and recharges, so it's always ready to go. The robot vacuum features a patented three-stage cleaning system, and the dirt detect sensors alerts the Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The Roomba cleans carpets and hard floors with an auto-adjust cleaning head that also automatically adapts Roomba's height. You can even schedule the Roomba up to seven times per week, so you'll never have to worry about dirty floors.

Shop more of Walmart's best vacuum deals below that include discounts on popular Dyson models and other robot vacuum cleaners. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and unlike Amazon, you don't need to have a membership to shop these killer deals.

The best Prime Day vacuum deals:

Get the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum on sale for $119.99. That's the best price we've found for the mini Dyson that's made for cars and small spaces and comes with six convenient attachments.

The Eufy RoboVac works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to clean your floors completely hands-free. The robot vacuum includes three brushes for strong suction power and offers drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.

You can save $100 on the Shark ION robot vacuum at Walmart. You can schedule and start cleanings with the compatible Shark app or use your voice with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant.

