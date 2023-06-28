Amazon Prime Day VR deals 2023: what we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day VR deals will be happening soon, with the company's online sales event taking place from July 11 - 12. It's not a bad time to shop for a device either, as some of the best VR headsets have seen a drop in price (and been part of numerous sales events) since last year's Prime Day.

In both the US and the UK, the headset to be on the lookout for is the Meta Quest 2. Meta's headset has now dropped back to its original retail price of $299 / £299 for the 128GB variant. That means any discounts will make the popular standalone VR headset cheaper than it's ever been.

Meta has also recently launched the Meta Quest Plus subscription service, offering two hand-picked titles per month for $7.99 / £7.99. That'll help new buyers begin to shore up a collection of the best VR games available to download and play. We'll also have a keen eye out for deals on Meta Quest Pro and PSVR 2 headsets, though as these are relatively new, discounts are somewhat unlikely.

There's a few reasons why this year's upcoming Amazon Prime VR deals are worth looking out for. Some of the best headsets are becoming more affordable by the year, and we've also seen a number of brand new devices come to market. Not all are guaranteed to be discounted, but there's still chances for deals and bundles across the board.

Amazon Prime Day VR deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day VR sales begin? Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11, and will run until the end of July 12. While just a two day period, you may find that several Prime Day VR deals, might appear ahead of the official start date. Similarly, Meta, Valve, Pico and other VR creators may host their own sales beyond the retail giant. So it's always worth checking their official sites if Amazon doesn't deliver.

What will be included in the Prime Day VR sales? VR's always a tricky one to nail down when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. The most reliably discounted headset is the Meta Quest 2. Deals and bundles for it are more likely than others, especially as it's getting on in years and will soon be succeeded by the Meta Quest 3. Discounts for other VR headsets are a possibility, too, particularly for the Pico 4 and the older HTC Vive.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member for the Prime Day VR deals? Yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take part in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day VR deals. Fortunately, for prospective subscribers, a 30-day free trial is available, which means you can try the service out at no additional charge.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to the Prime Day VR deals and then some. You'll also get access to next-day (sometimes even same-day) delivery as well as the Prime Video streaming service as well. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

Prime Day VR deals: Our predictions

We're expecting at least some strong Prime Day VR deals to shine through in 2023. Last year, due to various circumstances including a components shortage, deals were extremely tough to come by. We only really saw slight price drops for the Quest 2 in the UK.

However, the VR market has expanded since then. Headsets like the Pico 4, Meta Quest Pro and PSVR 2 have entered the scene. The latter two are not likely to receive discounts unfortunately, being relatively new. However, now that we're past the worst of the components shortage, Meta may be encouraged to drop the price for the Quest 2, especially as the Meta Quest 3 isn't too far away.

Last year's deals

Last year, Prime Day VR deals were extremely hard to come by in the US. At the time, price hikes due to a components shortage meant manufacturers couldn't really afford to run Prime Day VR deals. However, some decent discounts slipped onto Amazon in the UK.

