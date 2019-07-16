Hurry, these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available right now

So, Prime Day is starting to draw to a close, and the deals flurry is beginning to fade to a dreamy fog. However, you might have had a busy 36 hours and only just now are able to check out the discounts - well, that's where we come in.

We've had a snoop through Amazon and found the discounts that were still live and worth checking out in our humble opinion*.

(Please note: as Amazon Prime Day is drawing to a close, more and more of these deals will be dropping out of their sale price. We're trying to remove them where possible - but good luck spotting!)

This year Amazon Prime has yielded more than the expected amount of deals, with loads to choose from, beginning with the expected suite of Amazon devices and ending with... well, you name it. TVs, iPads, smartwatches, games... even a few robot vacuum cleaners thrown in there.

So here's the list - here's hoping you find that bargain you were looking for at the last minute.

*That opinion is born from scouting through Amazon and the surrounding retailers so much that we've practically absorbed ourselves into the deals matrix. You're welcome, intrepid deals-lover.

Amazon devices

Kindle (2019) | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Kindle is now almost as good as the previous-gen Paperwhite and it's a lot cheaper. And it's a further $30 less today despite only being released a few months ago. The addition of a lit screen to the cheapest Kindle ereader makes this a serious contender vs the more expensive (but waterproof) Paperwhite.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

The Paperwhite's waterproof body, brighter screen and crisp resolution make it one of our favorite ereaders out there, especially given its reasonable price. So the $45 discount today makes it one of the best Prime Day deals around. A waterproof Kindle is ideal for reading poolside, in the bath or for protection against those sneaky drinks that leak in your bag.

View Deal

Kindle Oasis (2017) | $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

An Oasis for under $175 is the rarest of sights as the retailer never really seems to discount the luxury ereader in the States. It's kinda the Holy Grail of Kindles with its slim, lightweight design with a metal body, waterproof chassis and a clearer and brighter screen than the cheaper models. Even at this price though it's still very expensive.

View Deal

Echo Show (2nd gen): $229.99 now $159.99

The Amazon Echo Show is a great buy on Prime Day - not only is it available for $70 off the regular price, but there are plenty of deals on other smart home devices today, too, allowing you to build the smart home of your dreams on the cheap. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker $49.99 $22 at Amazon (US)

Get the Echo dot for 50% off during Amazon Prime Day. The smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. Available in all colors.

View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (US)

Yes, it does cost a fair bit more, but the Kids Edition Echo Dot is great for the younger ones in your life. It comes with 12-months access to loads of child-friendly apps and skills not found on the regular Echo Dot. There's also a 2-year worry-free guarantee with a free replacement if it gets broken.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has the Fire TV Stick on sale for $14.99. That's a $25 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the streaming player that features an Alexa voice remote. You'll also receive a $45 Sling TV credit.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 50% off at Amazon. This deal is available at midnight PT on Monday, July 15.

View Deal

Fire TV Recast | 2 tuners, 500GB | $229 $129 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is a lot like other DVR devices you may have used in the past, but the Alexa integration and ability to stream recorded content to all your devices sets it apart. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $100. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: $ 49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get Amazon's cheeky little cheap tablet for really rather cheap - in fact, it's the perfect thing to buy if you just want to fling it into a bag and get going.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $ 79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

One of the few tablets that doesn't match the UK price in terms of dollars to pounds, this tablet has a low price and more than enough specs to justify the price at this drop - the HD screen is a big seller above the budget Fire 7.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $ 149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The best tablet yet from Amazon for big-screen gaming and using the range of Amazon's Marketplace apps - the best for multimedia and a strong iPad rival at this price.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $ 99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

A great tablet if you're worried about your kids smashing it up - as Amazon will replace it when you put in the return. It's a big saving off the already-cheap tablet, so definitely worth a look for the young ones.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $ 199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

You can save a chunky amount - 25%, in fact - on the large, robust tablet from Amazon that your kids can break without worry. The parental controls will impress, and the larger screen will be better for the slightly older child who needs a touch more power.

View Deal

Home entertainment

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV $499.99 $259.99 at Walmart

Save over $200 on the TLC 43-inch 4K TV that features Dolby Vision HDR for a life-like picture. The smart TV also has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

TCL 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $599.99 $319.99 at Walmart

Save $280 on the TCL 49-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream you favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $896.99 $449 at Walmart

The LG Super UHD TV features a Nano Cell Display which claims to reveal more than a billion colors. The smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and is currently $448 off the list price.

View Deal

Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV $399.99 $219.99 at Walmart

Not that long ago, we would never expect to see a 55-inch 4K TV for under $250 outside of a Black Friday doorbuster, yet here it is for Prime Day. The 55-inch TV lacks smart features, but is a great budget option if you're looking for a basic midsize 4K TV.

View Deal

TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV $139 now $129 at Amazon

This 32-inch screen from TCL incorporates the Roku smart TV interface into a 720p display resolution. This model includes a generous three HDMI ports and one USB port.

LG 24-inch LED TV (120Hz) $139 now $99 at Amazon

This 24-inch model from LG offers very little more than a 720p picture experience other than an effective 120Hz refresh rate. This should make images smoother than most other TVs of its caliber. View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition $179 now $99 at Amazon

Last but not least, this deal from Amazon itself offers up an excellent 720p image with smarts via Amazon's Fire system and three HDMI ports for additional devices.View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K TV with Soundbar $299 now $219 on Amazon

If you're trying to find a cheap 4K TV, this TCL TV deal is the one to go with. It comes with a 43-inch screen plus a soundbar at an $80 discount. That's a significant savings and offers a great value.View Deal

Smart home deals

Google Home smart speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

The original Google smart speaker has been given a huge $60 discount at Walmart, making it nearly half price. It's a great middle option between the larger Home Max and the compact Home Mini – and at this price, it's even better value than before.View Deal

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

If you want the smarts of Google Assistant but need room-filling sound at the same time, the Google Home Max is probably the best option for you. With $150 off, this is a great deal at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

Coming in a range of cute colors, the Google Home Mini packs Google Assistant into a compact form. It has the weakest speaker of the bunch, but at $25 it's pretty good value for money. View Deal

Google Home Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

Need a screen with your virtual assistant? Then the Home Hub is the Google speaker for you. This smart display is currently $70 off at Walmart, which is a bit of a bargain. View Deal

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum $299 $226.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $226.98 The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374 just $229 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 690 is a capable robot vacuum that can handle hard floors and carpet alike. It's battery allows it to clean for up to 90 minutes, and it can go back to its dock to charge automatically. And, for Amazon Prime Day, is has a huge discount of 39% off.

View Deal

Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

When you head over to Amazon you'll see an option check a small box to apply a $60 coupon. That's a sizeable discount on this Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deal. So if you're after cheaper model than those fancy $500+ models, this is the way to go.

View Deal

Headphone and speaker deals

Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $39 $27 on Amazon

By far the cheapest Bluetooth speaker you're going to find on Amazon today is the Doss Touch Wireless Speaker that's selling for a measly $27 thanks to an nice 30% Amazon Prime Day discount. View Deal

Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth Speaker $39 $31 on Amazon

The Doss Touch sounds like a great speaker if you're just looking for something simple - but if you need something a bit more durable, consider the waterproof SoundCore 2 that's on sale today for $31 after you apply the $8 coupon for Prime Members.View Deal

Anker SoundCore Flare $59 $47 on Amazon

Moving up another step is the Anker SoundCore Flare that's not only waterproof, but also cylindrical to help distribute sound in a 360-degree area - allowing everyone to hear the music. This one's better for barbecues or bonfires, and is definitely a great pick.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker $129 $89 on Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Color II is the perfect splash-proof companion. Usually you'd see this colorful, durable speaker on Amazon for $129, but for Amazon Prime Day it's been marked down to just $89.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 $199 $96 on Amazon

If you're looking for our recommended pick for the best Bluetooth speaker deal happening today, it's this 50% ($100) savings for the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 - our favorite Bluetooth speaker of all-time. It sounds great and is completely waterproof.View Deal

Sony XB72 Party Speaker $349 $248 on Amazon

If you're trying to end Amazon Prime Day with the biggest Bluetooth speaker possible, the Sony XB72 is your best shot at it. This massive party speaker usually sells for over $300 and is on sale today for $248 (a $100 discount off the regular price).View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones $349 $287 on Amazon

Cut out outside noise on your commute with noise-cancelling headphones. Today you can snag a pair of the WH-1000XM3 for over $50 off the MSRP on Amazon. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 $177 now $99 on Amazon

As expected, the Bose QuietComfort 25 are receiving a massive price drop for Amazon Prime Day: For the next few hours you can get a pair for just $99 (around $80 off their usual $177 price point).View Deal

Bose SoundSport headphones| were $199 now $139.99 at Bose

Now, you have to know these are for the purple variants, but in our eyes they look pretty exciting as you work your little heart out running or jumping around. They sound pretty good too, with the strong audio performance you'd expect from Bose.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: Was $169.99 now $113.99 at Amazon

These are high-flyers on our list of the best true wireless earbuds out there, with Alexa support, stunning sound quality and clear conversations when used in hands-free mode. A great bargain that we've not seen since Black Friday last year.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 45e: Was $99.99 now $68.99 at Amazon

For those that like the safety of a wire, but the voice assistant capabilities of Alexa, these headphones are for you. Sweat resistant, personalized sound and ear-hook fit make these a strong workout buddy for the price.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 235: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Looking for a watch that will simply just track your running and cycling, along with heart rate without a strap? The Forerunner 235 is your friend, and is now hitting rock bottom prices thanks to the 245 hitting the market.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS 44mm $429 $399 on Amazon

Sure, it's not the biggest saving on this page but it's the best you'll see for the latest Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 4 packs an ECG monitor, louder speaker and faster processor than its predecessor. Be sure to note that this is for the larger 44mm model, which is best for big wrists.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS 42mm $309 $229 on Walmart

For a slightly higher price, get the larger version of the Apple Watch 3 GPS, which is better-suited for bigger wrists. Otherwise, this watch is identical to the 38mm version.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm $379 $299 on Walmart

Want to make calls with your Apple Watch or just stream music on the go? Pick up the cellular version of the Apple Watch 3 - this one's for the smaller 38mm watch body.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Looking for a watch that will simply just track your running and cycling, along with heart rate without a strap? The Forerunner 235 is your friend, and is now hitting rock bottom prices thanks to the 245 hitting the market.

View Deal

TicWatch S2: $179.99 $125.99 at Amazon

The S2 is largely similar to the TicWatch E2, but it has a more durable design that's suitable for anyone who wants to take their smartwatch on adventures that may cause it to get knocked and damaged.

View Deal

TicWatch Pro: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

One of the most unique Wear OS watches that money can buy has been discounted for Amazon Prime Day. We've seen it this low in the past, but today is undeniably the best opportunity to buy the TicWatch Pro for the last few months.

View Deal

TicWatch C2: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The C here stands for classic, and it's one of the most beautifully crafted Wear OS watches from Mobvoi. Although it doesn't have the unique display technology of the TicWatch Pro, it's still likely to be a great choice for your wrist.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa SE $229 $199 on Amazon

Like the Versa but want even more luxe? The special edition includes an NFC chip to make mobile purchases and includes a classy fabric watchband.View Deal

Fitbit Versa for $199 $169 on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa is an affordable fitness smartwatch with apps, local storage for music, and a four-day battery life. It can also link up to your smartphone for call, text and calendar notifications.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5: $460 $349.99 at Amazon

In the US you'll be able to get the watch for just $350, which is also the cheapest we've ever seen it - meaning you'll always be getting a discount on this powerful wrist-mate.

View Deal

Laptop deals

MacBook Air (128GB, 2017) is $999 $824.99 at Walmart

Apple's adored thin-and-light laptop can be had for one of the lowest prices yet. This is currently the cheapest way into Apple's mobile computer ecosystem short of buying refurbished.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 $349 $269 at Amazon

With an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB, this Acer Aspire 5 definitely punches above its weight class and should be near the top of your laptop shopping list. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra 23% off.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus S $1,799 $1,385 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a thin and light gaming beauty. This is the kind of laptop you'll want to show off, and packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics, it's powerful too. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $414.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,494 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop $1,649 $1,498 at Amazon

Packed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, the Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop is perfect for playing all your favorite PC games at 1080p. Plus, on Amazon Prime Day, you can save $151, making it an even more compelling gaming laptop.View Deal

Asus TUF FX504 Gaming Laptop $999 $749 at Amazon

Asus' TUF lineup of gaming laptops and components is all about delivering maximum value with passable performance. The Asus TUF FX504, with an Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1050 Ti graphics is a perfect example. Save $250 on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition $1,299 $989 at Amazon

With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and an Intel Core i7-8750H, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition is the esports player's best friend. You'll be able to get silky smooth gameplay and save some cash while doing it, especially with this 24% Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal

MSI GL63 gaming laptop $899 $829 at Amazon

This MSI GL63 gaming laptop is packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics and 8GB of RAM, making for an affordable gaming machine. Plus, when you can save $70 on Amazon Prime Day, it's an even better value.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $199 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330 $289 $144 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features fast hardware (for a Chromebook) and a beautiful chassis, all at a reasonable price. And, for Amazon Prime Day, that price is even more reasonable – you can score a whopping 50% off.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA $269 $244 on Amazon

In our mind, the best Chromebooks deliver reliable performance with an approachable price tag. And, on Amazon Prime Day, the Asus Chromebook C423NA delivers on all fronts with a cool 10% off. Stock is running out fast on this deal.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 $399 $299 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, but it doesn't need to be. It's powerful enough to get through pretty much everything the Chrome browser can do, which is all you need out of a Chromebook. And, that $50 discount helps. Stock is running out fast on this deal.

View Deal

Tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 256GB): $799 $599 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple iPad Pro on sale for $599 at Walmart. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.5-inch tablet that comes in your color choice of gold, rose gold, and silver.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 64GB, cellular) $929 $579 at Amazon

While it's not the best iPad in the world anymore, the 2017 iPad Pro is still an amazing device that could potentially replace your laptop – especially after iPadOS hits the street. And, saving over 30% on Amazon Prime Day can't hurt, right? We'd rather pay $20 more for the 256GB version above though to be honest.View Deal

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

View Deal

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life.



View Deal

Camera deals