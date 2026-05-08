Apps — once more commonly called “applications,” “executables,” or “programs” — have defined how we’ve gotten things done on computers since before the dawn of the PC. Indeed, some early home computers like the Commodore 64 booted up into a BASIC interpreter to allow users to write their own programs.

Since those days, we’ve seen many software transitions: single-tasking to multitasking, text interfaces to graphical interfaces, disks to downloads, desktop to mobile.

But the paradigm hasn’t really changed at its core. Want something done? Enter an app, do it, and either exit it or switch out of it. The app model took over the web, which evolved from a content-sharing system to an interactive platform, and has defined the "smart" part of smart TVs and watches.

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Curiously, Apple — which drove the iPhone to become a premier smart platform with the slogan, “Ther