Season's cyber-cleanings: how to tidy up your digital footprint

Scrolling through social media, shopping around for deals, and winding down with YouTube – you leave traces of your personal information, preferences, and habits across the internet every day

While many of these footprints seem innocuous, they can collectively paint a detailed picture of your life, opening the door to potential risks like identity theft, targeted surveillance, and even reputational damage.

Keep reading, and I'll walk you through my favorite strategies to clean up and manage your digital footprint – and examine the consequences of neglecting digital hygiene through high-profile examples.

Before diving into the cleanup process, it's important to grasp just how vast your digital footprint is.

Your digital footprint refers to the traces you leave behind on the internet, which can be active (things you intentionally share or publish) or passive (data collected about you without your direct input). These include:

Social media activity : posts, photos, videos, interactions, likes, and location check-ins.

: posts, photos, videos, interactions, likes, and location check-ins. Online transactions : purchases, subscription services, and other e-commerce activities that track your details and spending habits.

: purchases, subscription services, and other e-commerce activities that track your details and spending habits. Browsing habits : the websites you visit, the search queries you make, and the cookies that track your every move.

: the websites you visit, the search queries you make, and the cookies that track your every move. Location data : your real-time physical location, often collected by mobile apps or even your browser.

: your real-time physical location, often collected by mobile apps or even your browser. Digital communication: emails, messages, and chats containing sensitive personal or work-related information.

Now, with the growing influence of AI, big data, and surveillance capitalism, your online activity is becoming increasingly fragmented, analyzed, and monetized. Every online action you take contributes to a detailed profile that's often shared without your knowledge or consent.

The Importance of digital hygiene

Digital hygiene refers to the habits and strategies that help you maintain control over your online presence and minimize exposure to risks.

While you may already be familiar with the importance of using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and avoiding suspicious emails, there's a deeper level of care required to truly minimize your digital footprint.

A few of the risks associated with poor digital hygiene include:

Identity theft : personal information that isn't adequately protected could be stolen and used maliciously.

: personal information that isn't adequately protected could be stolen and used maliciously. Targeted ads and profiling : browsing habits and personal data are often monetized by companies to create invasive ads and behaviorally targeted marketing. One only needs to look at the recent explosion of targeted advertising during the US election.

: browsing habits and personal data are often monetized by companies to create invasive ads and behaviorally targeted marketing. One only needs to look at the recent explosion of targeted advertising during the US election. Reputation damage : what you post today may come back to haunt you tomorrow. Whether it's a controversial opinion or an ill-thought-out photo, digital content lasts forever.

: what you post today may come back to haunt you tomorrow. Whether it's a controversial opinion or an ill-thought-out photo, digital content lasts forever. Surveillance and tracking: corporations and even hackers can track your online behavior, potentially leading to privacy violations or data breaches.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Without further ado, let's get into my top tips to tidy up your digital footprint in time for the New Year.

1. Audit your online accounts

The first step in cleaning up your digital footprint is identifying and auditing all the online accounts you've created over the years.

This includes social media platforms, e-commerce sites, online forums, and even forgotten accounts from outdated apps or services.

Use a password manager : password manager tools like 1Password, Bitwarden, or LastPass help you manage your logins and track which services you're subscribed to.

: password manager tools like 1Password, Bitwarden, or LastPass help you manage your logins and track which services you're subscribed to. Delete unnecessary accounts : plenty of people leave behind old accounts they no longer use. Go through your email inbox and search for "welcome" emails from services you no longer remember. Delete or deactivate any accounts you don't need.

: plenty of people leave behind old accounts they no longer use. Go through your email inbox and search for "welcome" emails from services you no longer remember. Delete or deactivate any accounts you don't need. Use privacy-focused alternatives: replace mainstream platforms with more privacy-conscious alternatives. For example, consider switching to Signal for messaging, ProtonMail for email, or DuckDuckGo for web searches.

2. Clear your browsing history and data

Your browser is one of the most potent tools for accumulating data about your digital life. Every website you visit, search you make, and item added to your cart builds a more precise profile of who you are.

To maintain digital hygiene:

Regularly clear cookies and cache : while cookies have their uses, like ensuring you stay logged in to sites, they also track your browsing habits across different platforms. Clearing your browser's cookies regularly helps minimize tracking.

: while cookies have their uses, like ensuring you stay logged in to sites, they also track your browsing habits across different platforms. Clearing your browser's cookies regularly helps minimize tracking. Use Incognito Mode : while this won't stop websites from tracking your IP address, it ensures that your browsing data (such as cookies and search history) aren't stored on your device.

: while this won't stop websites from tracking your IP address, it ensures that your browsing data (such as cookies and search history) aren't stored on your device. Set up automated privacy tools: use tools like Privacy Badger or uBlock Origin to block trackers and prevent data harvesting by third-party sites.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Control your social media presence

Social media platforms are often where our digital footprints are most pronounced. If not carefully managed, these platforms can expose private information to the world at large.

Review your privacy settings : social media platforms frequently update privacy policies and settings. Ensure your accounts are set to the highest level of privacy. Make sure only trusted individuals can see your posts and periodically recheck as these can mysteriously change.

: social media platforms frequently update privacy policies and settings. Ensure your accounts are set to the highest level of privacy. Make sure only trusted individuals can see your posts and periodically recheck as these can mysteriously change. Clean up your posts : old posts may not disappear entirely, but you can delete or archive them. For example, Facebook offers an activity log where you can quickly view and remove old posts, likes, and interactions.

: old posts may not disappear entirely, but you can delete or archive them. For example, Facebook offers an activity log where you can quickly view and remove old posts, likes, and interactions. Remove unwanted tags: on platforms like Instagram or Facebook, people can tag you in posts, which can be viewed by a wider audience than you might like. Review and remove tags or posts that no longer reflect who you are today.

4. Protect your data with encryption

Encryption ensures that even if someone intercepts your data, they cannot easily read it or use it for their own nefarious ends. Using encrypted communication channels is a cornerstone of good digital hygiene.

Use end-to-end encrypted messaging : services like Signal and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption, meaning only you and the recipient can read the messages.

: services like Signal and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption, meaning only you and the recipient can read the messages. Encrypt your devices : ensure all your devices, including smartphones and laptops, are encrypted. For example, enable FileVault on macOS and BitLocker on Windows.

: ensure all your devices, including smartphones and laptops, are encrypted. For example, enable FileVault on macOS and BitLocker on Windows. Use a VPN: a Virtual Private Network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, making it harder for third parties to track your online activities. Today's best VPNs come jam-packed with additional privacy-boosting tools, too.

5. Manage your metadata

Metadata is the hidden information embedded in files and documents you share online, including images and PDFs. This data often includes details such as the time, location, and device used to create the file.

To protect your privacy:

Strip metadata from files : Before sharing images or documents online, use tools like ExifTool or similar to strip metadata from your files before using them.

: Before sharing images or documents online, use tools like ExifTool or similar to strip metadata from your files before using them. Be mindful of geotags: photos taken with smartphones often have geotags embedded in the metadata. Disable location services on your camera or social media apps to prevent this information from being automatically attached to your photos.

The consequences of poor digital hygiene

Failure to clean up one's digital footprint can have real-world consequences, sometimes with far-reaching effects.

The 2013 Ashley Madison hack

Ashley Madison, a dating site for people seeking extramarital affairs, was hacked in 2013. The breach exposed the personal data of over 32 million users, including real names, addresses, and sexual preferences.

Many of those affected faced significant personal, professional, and reputational damage. This incident is a stark reminder that our online activities – whether innocent or private – can be exploited when we fail to safeguard our digital footprints.

Doxing for revenge and profit

Doxxing – publishing private, personal information about someone without their consent – has become a prominent issue in the age of social media.

Several public figures have had their personal information exposed, leading to harassment, threats, and even violence. The real issue? It's only going to get worse.

The lack of control over one's digital footprint, particularly when combined with poor privacy settings and online disclosures, can lead to real-world danger.

In an increasingly connected world, digital hygiene is not just a matter of convenience – it's a necessity. By auditing your online accounts, clearing your browsing data, protecting your privacy on social media, and using tools like encryption, you can dramatically reduce the risk of your digital footprint being exploited or misused.