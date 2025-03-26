Cyber threats are evolving everywhere – and "prevention alone is insufficient," says NordVPN CTO

Features
By published

NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis isn't alone in concerns surrounding the evolving landscape of cyber threats

NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis speaking at a panel during RightsCon 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, on February 25.
(Image credit: Future)

The evolution of cybercrime isn't ending anytime soon, sorry.

Massive data breaches, AI, and increased target refinement across media outlets, governments, and businesses are all contributing to this change. But, as NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis said at Rightscon 25, "Prevention alone is insufficient. What you need is resilience".

NordVPN, provider of one of the best VPNs, had first-hand experience of the evolving cyber threat landscape following the surge in cybercrime incidents targeting Lithuania, where it's based, in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

The need for cyber resilience

As Briedis explained, the last few years have seen nation-state hackers and cyber criminal gangs expanding and exploiting any digital vulnerabilities.

Worse still, "with little resources you can have a lot of damage," he added.

In 2024, data breaches reached an all-time high. Take the "mother of all data breaches" kicking off the year with 26 billion records leaked. In total, over 1 billion records were exposed throughout the year, as per NordLayer data.

Ransomware, phishing, and malware also remain a big threat during the year, with cybercriminals increasingly using AI to craft better attacks.

Generative AI was included in Google’s Cybersecurity Forecast 2025 as a primary threat, alongside state-sponsored threat actors and ransomware.

Nord Threat Protection Pro menu on Windows, showing options to turn on web and file protection, as well as vulnerability detection.

(Image credit: Future)

In the wake of all these evolving cyber threats, the likes of NordVPN are expanding the reach of their security offers with tools like its Threat Protection Pro – which was named as a top tool for malware and phishing protection – or its new ID-theft protection, NordProtect.

Most countries have also adopted laws to prevent cyberattacks as much as possible over the years. Organizations, government entities, and individuals have learned to protect sensitive data using virtual private network (VPN) software, firewalls, antivirus, and other security tools.

Yet, these efforts never seem to be enough.

That's because, Briedis explains, cybersecurity is not a fixed goal. He said: "We have to be adaptive and make sure that we are learning from these attacks. We need to be [cyber] resilience."

What's next?

While Briedis' RightsCon panel was mainly aimed at activists, NGOs, and other small organizations, everyone can take advantage of Nord's recommendations to be more cyber-resilient.

"The first thing is about education," he said.

Stay on top of the threats, familiarize yourself with security tech solutions, and share your knowledge. Remember to talk not only with your colleagues but also with your friends and family.

"The second part is shared responsibility." This means that it's everyone's responsibility to share the knowledge.

All in all, "Stay secure, stay cyber-resilient."

You might also like

TOPICS
Chiara Castro
Chiara Castro
News Editor (Tech Software)

Chiara is a multimedia journalist committed to covering stories to help promote the rights and denounce the abuses of the digital side of life – wherever cybersecurity, markets, and politics tangle up. She writes news, interviews, and analysis on data privacy, online censorship, digital rights, cybercrime, and security software, with a special focus on VPNs, for TechRadar and TechRadar Pro. Got a story, tip-off, or something tech-interesting to say? Reach out to chiara.castro@futurenet.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in VPN Privacy & Security
Demonstrators protesting against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu block Atatürk Boulevard on March 22, 2025 in Ankara, Türkiye.
Turkey's social media ban has been lifted, but VPN usage is still high
Shape of Russia filled with Russian flag-colored internet codes on a black hacking background
A new wave of blocks in Russia targets VPN apps and Cloudflare subnets
Digital hand set location on map with two pins. AI technology in GPs, innovation delivery, map location, future transport logistic, route path concept. GPs point. New office location, change address
What does your IP address reveal about you?
A stethoscope next to a laptop on a pink background
How to check if your VPN is working
Teenager playing on a gaming PC with two monitors
Is using a VPN while gaming cheating? 5 myths you shouldn't believe about gaming with a VPN
Neon blue email symbols on a black background
Why am I suddenly getting so many spam emails?
Latest in Features
Saily eSIM by Nord Security
"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology
A collage image showing images from the TV shows The White Lotus on Max, Black Mirror on Netflix and The Handmaid&#039;s Tale on Hulu.
I'm pausing my Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ subscriptions in April 2025 – here are the 3 streaming services I'm keeping instead
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini is pulling ahead of ChatGPT – combining Deep Research with Audio Overviews is one of the best uses of AI I’ve seen so far
The Rookie
The Rookie is Hulu's #1 show – here are 3 police procedural dramas with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Grok Image Edits
I tried Grok’s new AI image editing features – they’re fun but won’t replace Photoshop any time soon
Intel Core Ultra PCs
“No matter who you are, what you do, what form factor you choose” - how Intel is bringing AI advantage and unrivaled security to every industry and ecosystem
More about vpn privacy security
Proton CEO and founder Andy Yen poses next to the Proton logo at the headquarters of the encrypted email and VPN services company in Geneva.

Encryption backdoors: privacy can be misused, "but the cost of a world without is so much higher."
Demonstrators protesting against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu block Atatürk Boulevard on March 22, 2025 in Ankara, Türkiye.

Turkey's social media ban has been lifted, but VPN usage is still high
DJI Osmo Action 4

Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
See more latest
Most Popular
A middle school softball team&#039;s players and coach cheer in Win or Lose
Tempted by the record-low Disney+ bundle deal? Here are 3 shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you won't want to miss
Proton CEO and founder Andy Yen poses next to the Proton logo at the headquarters of the encrypted email and VPN services company in Geneva.
Encryption backdoors: privacy can be misused, "but the cost of a world without is so much higher."
Marriage Story
7 romance movies I recommend streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and more to anyone who doesn’t like romance
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini is pulling ahead of ChatGPT – combining Deep Research with Audio Overviews is one of the best uses of AI I’ve seen so far
Saily eSIM by Nord Security
"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology
An Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 4060 against a two-tone background
Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 4060: Which mainstream GPU is right for you?
A collage image showing images from the TV shows The White Lotus on Max, Black Mirror on Netflix and The Handmaid&#039;s Tale on Hulu.
I'm pausing my Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ subscriptions in April 2025 – here are the 3 streaming services I'm keeping instead
Intel Core Ultra PCs
“No matter who you are, what you do, what form factor you choose” - how Intel is bringing AI advantage and unrivaled security to every industry and ecosystem
An Nvidia RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 Super against a two-tone background
Nvidia RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 Super: should you upgrade to the latest Blackwell GPU?
The Dreame Z30 Cordless Vacuum
Found: The vacuum you'll actually want to use