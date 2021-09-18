Tor vs VPN: the web privacy shootout

When you're looking to stay incognito online, VPNs and Tor should be right at the top of your privacy shortlist.

They're based on a similar principle where they protect your internet traffic with industrial-strength encryption, then shield your identity by routing it through their own servers.

But there are big, big differences, too - their encryption, what they'll protect, how they connect to servers and a whole lot more. (Check out our dedicated guides to what is a VPN and what is Tor if you need the background detail.)

Which is best? We're about to pit Tor against VPNs in seven of the most important privacy factors you should consider. Let's see which comes out on top...

Anonymity

Tor is free for anyone to use, with no need to register, hand over your email address, payment details or anything else. Connect to Tor and your traffic is routed through three servers, randomly chosen from thousands around the world, making it almost impossible to log your activities. Even if anyone tried, only the first Tor server has your IP address, and otherwise it has no idea who you are.

Sign up for most VPNs and you'll typically have to create an account, provide your email and maybe make a payment. Whenever you connect, the app logs in with your account details, ensuring the provider knows precisely who you are. And as you're always using servers run by the same company, it's easy for your browsing history to be connected to your account.

Result: a big win for Tor, which keeps you just about as anonymous as you can be.

Versatility

Tor does a great job of maintaining your privacy when you're browsing online. In fact, it's probably the ultimate in private browsing. But that's where the feature list stops - it doesn't try to do anything else.

VPNs encrypt all your traffic, not just browsing. Streaming, games, P2P apps, they all get the same level of protection - there's a reason why streaming VPNs have become so popular. And if that's still not enough, install a VPN on your router and it'll also cover smart TVs, games consoles, video doorbells and all your other connected devices.

Result: Tor handles its one task very well, but VPNs win this one with their ability to protect traffic from all your devices.

Ease of use

Tor is just a simple browser (a custom version of Firefox, if you're interested.) It has no complicated settings. There's nothing special to learn. If you've ever used another browser, you'll be at home with Tor immediately.

VPN use can also be as simple as installing the app, but there's often more work to do. You might have to tweak key settings - kill switch, DNS leak protection - to suit your needs. VPNs can sometimes cause network issues or conflict with other apps, too, leaving you to troubleshoot some potentially tricky problems.

Result: Tor effortlessly beats VPNs in the simplicity stakes, no question. No hidden complexities, you can install and use it just like any other app.

Speed

Tor works very hard to protect your identity, encrypting traffic several times and routing it through servers all around the world. That does a lot to keep you safe, but there's a price to pay: it really, really, really slows you down.

VPNs usually encrypt your traffic only once, and send it through a single server located in your own country. These aren't the underpowered volunteer-run servers you get with Tor, either - the fastest VPNs use dedicated servers in high-powered data centers with leading-edge connectivity and ultra-fast connections.

Result: a clear performance victory for VPNs, where reduced overheads, enterprise-level network connections and powerful hardware leave Tor trailing far, far behind.

Unblocking

Tor is designed to hide your identity, and a big part of that is routing your traffic through a random set of servers from around the world. London, Toronto and Addis Ababa today, maybe Frankfurt, Lima and Canberra tomorrow? That's great for anonymity, but it means you can't use the service for unblocking specific sites, as you can't guarantee where your Tor exit node will be.

VPNs keep life simple by connecting you to a single server in your preferred country. If you're looking to unblock US Netflix, then all you have to do is choose a US city. OK, there's no guarantee it'll get you in, but at least you have a chance.

Result: Tor's anonymity-first design makes it unsuitable for most unblocking: VPNs for the win.

Vulnerabilities

Tor does a lot to protect you online, but it has limits. The exit node (the server which sends your traffic to its destination) can see and modify what you're doing if the connection isn't encrypted. These servers are run by volunteers, so there's no way to tell if they're trustworthy. One past report suggested 23% of Tor exit nodes were engaged in a 2020 malicious attack on cryptocurrency users, and 4-6% may still be involved in the same campaign.

VPNs have their weak spots, too. A NordVPN server was compromised in 2020, for instance. If a hacker took control of a VPN server, it could also see what you're doing. And if the VPN is malicious, it might set up its own systems to log or modify your traffic.

Result: this is a difficult one, but we're giving VPNs a marginal win. Tor's exit nodes are always going to be run by a crowd of people, and you'll have little idea of who they are or what they're doing. VPNs have issues, too, but they can at least minimize them with smart anti-hacking ideas like ExpressVPN's TrustedServer (a server which runs in RAM), as well as reassuring users with logging and security audits.

Price

Tor is totally, utterly, entirely no-strings free. It doesn't even display ads or use analytics in the apps or on the website. If you want to use it, just visit the website, download, install, run. That's it.

Most VPNs charge a subscription, usually somewhere between $3-$13 a month. There are free VPNs, but we mostly don't recommend them: they're often shady, with no idea who's running them or how they make their money.

Result: An easy win for Tor. It's also way more transparent than the average free VPN. Want to know who runs the service, where the money comes from? Check the Tor website, it's all there.

Verdict

VPNs won our shootout, but only just, edging their way to the privacy crown by four points to Tor's three.

This might not be the right result for everyone. It all depends on your needs. If you absolutely don't want anyone to know where you're browsing - not your current network, ISP or even a VPN - then Tor's anonymity makes it a must. And if download speeds or unblocking Netflix are a priority, then Tor scores a big fat zero: VPNs are a clear win.

You don't have to choose, of course. This isn't about picking one, or the other. Use Tor where it works, VPNs for everything else, run them together when you need maximum protection: that's the best way to stay safe online.

