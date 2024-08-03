Ford could be working on a camera system that automatically reports speeding vehicles

A recent patent filing by Ford titled "Systems and Methods for Detecting Speeding Violations" appears to show that the company is looking at a way of automatically snitching on speeding motorists.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the filing looks at ways Ford can use it vehicles and the on-board camera and sensor technology to first detect a speeding motorist and then report them to the authorities.

A series of basic sketches and flow charts show how Ford’s technology can sense when a fellow motorist is driving over the speed limit, subsequently activate the camera and capture images before passing the information on to nearby 'pursuit vehicles' or logging it to a server.

The patent states that speed of the offending vehicle, GPS location data and clear imagery or video can be captured and sent to the relevant authorities, which can then decide to initiate a pursuit.

(Image credit: Ford/USPTO)

However, Ford doesn’t make it clear in the patent filing whether this potential future tech is destined only for its specially-adapted police patrol cars, or whether it could be fitted to passenger vehicles or even autonomous taxis.

In fact, Ford might not pursue the technology at all. And even if it does, it could well wash its hands of it by the time it enters production.

Likely a good thing, seeing as the brand is proposing Ford owners essentially become a fleet of snitches for the local police.

Big Brother is watching you

(Image credit: Ford)

The modern motorist is now under increased scrutiny for speeding and other traffic violations thanks to the rise in camera technology, sensor performance and even artificial intelligence.

It is now almost impossible to run a red light, speed through road works, drive in a bus lane or accidentally block a crossing without being snapped and fined.

What’s more, the introduction of next-gen, AI-infused traffic cameras can now spot when drivers are using a mobile phone when behind the wheel, failing to wear a seatbelt or performing some other 'distracting' task.

It’s highly unlikely that Ford’s recent patent will ever see the light of day, but it doesn’t help with the general feeling that surveillance of all kinds is getting out of hand.

Motorists are already perturbed at the amount of driving data that is exchanging hands between carmakers and insurance brokers, or how Software Defined Vehicles are busy tracking every move.

In Europe, it is now mandatory that all new cars sold are fitted with Intelligent Speed Assist features, which either automatically slow the car to the road’s legal speed limit or bludgeon the driver into slowing down with increasingly irritating acoustics and haptics.

Soon, every new car will be so annoying, there will be no need to have snitching Fords roaming the streets.