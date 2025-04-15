Big Tesla update brings 5 new features to its EVs, but not everyone will get them
Adaptive headlights and more camera options incoming!
Tesla often likes to bundle a number of big software updates into one, with its popular ‘Holiday Update’ typically introducing a series of choice tech upgrades to existing customers.
The latest over-the-air update, dubbed the ‘Spring Update’, sees a number of new features added across the line-up, with perhaps the most notable of all being Adaptive Headlights for cars in North American and Canada.
Both the Model S and Model X have also been catered for with a new blind spot camera video feed in the instrument cluster and an overall upgrade to the Dashcam and Sentry Mode camera coverage will benefit all owners, especially those worried about the prospect of anti-Musk protests.
Here are those Tesla updates and who's getting them...
1. Adaptive headlights arrive in North American and Canada
Available on Tesla models that feature matrix headlights, the software update will introduce high beams that automatically adapt to avoid blinding oncoming road users.
It works by dimming individual pixels, illuminating the parts of the road drivers need without inconveniencing others.
The technology and required software has been available in Europe for some time now, but the update, which can be toggled on and off in the Lights setting menu, comes to North American and Canadian customers thanks to recent changes in legislation that now allow for it.
That said, adaptive high beam headlights have been commonplace on models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and many more for over ten years now, so it’s not exactly a mind-blowing addition to the Tesla tech arsenal.
2. Route planning gets smarter
Tesla’s route-planning is largely excellent, arguably among the best in the EV business, but it has just got better thanks to clearer choices for multiple route-planning options.
There’s now an option labelled ‘Fastest’ that keeps travel (and charge time) time to the bare minimum, while a ‘Best amenities’ option prioritizes Supercharger stops near top-rated restaurants, shops and restrooms, according to a Tesla post on X. Users can also manually toggle an option to avoid highways for more scenic drives.
Finally, there’s a ‘Fewer Stops’ that aims to reduce the number of charging stops by taking the most direct and efficient routes.
Plus, when scrolling through the various Tesla Supercharger stations, the infotainment system will offer details on any nearby attractions it deems worth visiting.
3. Improvements to Dashcam and Sentry Mode
For the Model S, 3, X and Y with the latest hardware, Tesla has added footage from the side cameras (mounted in the b-pillars) to both Dashcam and Sentry Mode recordings.
This means that the captured camera angles now jump from four to six, which will see pretty much all of the car covered, both when driving and when parked.
On top of this, the Dashcam Viewer app has been redesigned with a grid layout option, showing a selection of camera angles on one screen.
Users can now more easily navigate the captured footage thanks to quick-swipe video review tools, as well as easily toggle between the various angles captured by all six cameras.
4. You can charge accessories after leaving the vehicle
One subtle feature has been added that allows users to continue using USB ports and phone chargers after exiting and locking the car.
The system will keep charging accessories so long as the vehicle’s battery level is above 20%, to ensure there’s enough charge remaining to get drivers to a nearby charging station.
It’s a nice addition, but many rival manufacturers deliberately offer accessory outlets in the trunk and/or frunk for this exact purpose.
5. Driver screen gets a blind spot camera
Rather than having to look down to the central touchscreen when indicating to change lanes, a live feed from the blind spot cameras now appears in the driver display… but there’s a catch.
This update is only available on the refreshed Model S and Model X, which encompasses vehicles made between 2021 and now.
Leon has been navigating a world where automotive and tech collide for almost 20 years, reporting on everything from in-car entertainment to robotised manufacturing plants. Currently, EVs are the focus of his attentions, but give it a few years and it will be electric vertical take-off and landing craft. Outside of work hours, he can be found tinkering with distinctly analogue motorcycles, because electric motors are no replacement for an old Honda inline four.
