Best cheap web hosting deals of 2019

Quality web hosting can be an expensive affair – but it doesn’t have to be. There’s a growing number of cheap providers that deliver honest, reliable performance and great value for money without breaking the bank.

All bar one of the companies listed below will accommodate more than one website. So while cheap web hosting providers are great for starting your business, they might not be powerful and scalable enough to take it to the next level; which is where VPS and dedicated servers come into play.

Note that some of the eye-catching headline prices (from free to just a few dollars/pounds per month) are often only for a limited period (usually the first year), and after that they can swiftly balloon, especially when you factor in the cost of the domain names bundled.

If you plan to have a successful online business, it is important to think long-term and how the total cost of ownership (the cost of running your website over years) might impact your bottom line.

So, without further ado, below is our hand-picked list of the best cheap hosting deals.

InMotion Power Plan | $9.99/pm $3.99/pm | 60% off

Exclusively for TechRadar visitors, our #1 rated service InMotion has agreed to offer its Power Plan (regularly $9.99 p/m) for the price of the Launch Plan ($3.99 p/m). This price is for TechRadar readers only and the package has double the resources and comes with a number of bonus features.View Deal

Hostinger single shared hosting | $7.99 $0.80 per month

Get 10GB of SSD space and 100GB bandwidth from Hostinger and pay only $0.80 when you take a 48-month subscription. That's the cheapest hosting offer we've ever seen and one definitely worth looking at.

View Deal

1&1 Ionos business | $116 $12 for a year

Enjoy a 90% discount for a whole year plus get a free domain name during that period when you take a business package from 1&1 Ionos. Spend just $12 to get quality hosting from one of the biggest website hosting providers in the world.

View Deal

WP-Engine Startup | $35 $28 per month

WP Engine is the leading WordPress Digital Experience Platform. When you sign up for a WP Engine plan, you receive the Genesis Framework and 35+ StudioPress themes for free, that’s over $2,000 in value. Their managed WordPress hosting plans start at $35 per month, but, you get 20% off your first payment with the coupon code WPE20OFF.View Deal

Hostwinds Shared hosting | $6.99 $1.75 per month

Hostwinds has slashed prices across all its products with its shared offerings going down by 75%. Get unlimited bandwidth and disk space with Cpanel and free SSL for only $1.75 a month. Add another $1 a month and you can store as many domains as you want per account.View Deal

SiteGround StartUp | $11.95 $3.95 per month

SiteGround is offering a massive 66% discount off the RRP of all ts shared hosting packages when you buy a 12-month subscription. You get 10GB storage space, unlimited bandwidth plus loads of freebies like free CDN and free SSL certificate.View Deal

Bluehost basic | $7.99 $2.95 per month

This is a very fine effort from Bluehost - a provider we're quite fond of. The 65% discount is clearly very eye-catching, and you can't really argue with an effective monthly cost of just $2.95. You get 50GB webspace and unlimited bandwidth.View Deal

Below are the best cheap web hosting providers of 2019

Image credit: HostGator

Ideal for the long-term

Unlimited disk space and bandwidth

cPanel plus website builder

45-day money-back guarantee

$31.68 for the first year when purchased for three years. Total cost of purchase is $95.04

HostGator is backed by EIG, one of the biggest hosting companies, and its Hatchling plan is great for getting started. As with most of the offerings highlighted here, you can only run one website on this plan.

What you do get is unlimited disk space and bandwidth (but note that you won’t be able to use this space for storing non-website files as this is against the terms and conditions), along with a $150 marketing budget (Google and Bing Ads credits). You also get 24/7 support, unlimited backups, subdomains, MySQL databases, email inboxes and FTP accounts. And finally, HostGator provides access to the popular cPanel control panel as well as its very own website builder (check our best website builder list).

Every plan includes an industry-leading 45-day money-back guarantee alongside a 99.9% uptime guarantee. HostGator also provides free transfers for new accounts within 30 days of signup, and to newly upgraded accounts.

(Image credit: Image Credit: Hostinger)

A great pick for novices

Free SSL certificate

Good value

Several extras

(US) $3.45 per month when purchased for four years.

(UK) £3.45 per month when purchased for four years.

While Hostinger has a cheaper $0.8 per month plan, it's rather basic in features and it supports only one website, but at that price depending on your needs, it might be enough.

That being said, the "Business" plan gives you unlimited bandwidth, websites, databases, FTP and email accounts, and 30GB disk space, which compared to rivals isn't that much but it should be enough for the majority of people.

Extras include free SSL, daily backups, Cloudflare protection, and SSH access. All in all a good deal and if you're not satisfied, Hostinger provides a standard 30-day money-back guarantee.

Image credit: iPage (Image credit: iPage)

Outstanding value for money – especially for mid-term buyers

Unlimited websites

Includes a domain for a year

Bundled security tools

(US) $23.88 for the first year when purchased for three years. Total cost of purchase is $71.64

(UK) £18 for the first year. Renews at £8.35 per month

Like dozens of other providers, iPage is part of the big EIG family and uses the bargaining power of the organization to bring prices down. iPage has it all for such a small price: you get unlimited websites, disk space, bandwidth, MySQL databases and email accounts. As with other EIG members, you get Google and Bing advertising credits and 24/7 support.

The money-back guarantee is an industry average 30-days and you don’t get domain privacy, website security or backup as standard. As a sweetener, iPage includes a domain name (for a year) plus free SiteLock security tools (although iPage doesn’t provide much detail as to what that actually includes).

Image credit: GoDaddy (Image credit: GoDaddy)

Great if you want scalable hosting coupled with Microsoft Office email

100GB storage

Extras like DDoS protection

Free Microsoft Office 365 Business Email

(US) $1 (there is a sale at the time of writing, usual price is $4.49) per month for the first year, renews at $7.99 per month

(UK) £1 (there is a sale at the time of writing, usual price is £3.99) per month for the first year, renews at £5.99 per month plus VAT

GoDaddy is the second of the triumvirate of ‘uber web hosting’ companies (the two others being EIG and 1&1) that we’ve listed in this buying guide. Its Economy package has to be one of the best on the market with GoDaddy flexing its (virtual) muscles to deliver exceptional value for money.

As expected, you get a free domain name and oodles of storage (100GB) along with unlimited bandwidth, plus free Microsoft Office 365 Business Email for a year (a freebie worth $73 (£55)).

Support is delivered 24/7 via a toll-free line and GoDaddy even guarantees 99.9% uptime for this service. Add in 1-click install functionality for more than 125 applications, DDoS protection, plus 1GB of MySQL database storage and you’ve bagged yourself a pretty solid offering. The only true limitation is the fact that you won’t be able to host more than one website, but that’s a common theme across the budget board.

Image credit: 1&1 Ionos

Capable service with tons of storage and extras

Very impressive amount of storage

Free domain for a year

Extras like DDoS protection and geo-redundancy

(US) $12 for the first year, renews at $8 per month

(UK) £12 for the first year, renews at £5 per month plus VAT

Like many other premium companies, 1&1 IONOS offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. As part of one of the world’s largest hosting firms, you’re in good company as this German-based host includes DDoS protection, geo-redundancy and the all-new HTTP/2 protocol as standard.

Your website will have room to grow with a staggering 100GB storage, unlimited bandwidth, up to 2.5GB of system memory and up to 25 databases with 1GB SSD storage each.

On top of that you also get a personal consultant, one free domain for a year (no .com or .net in the UK, though), daily backup, 25 email accounts, an SSL certificate and 24/7 customer service.

Image credit: One.com (Image credit: One.com)

The cheapest of the lot – but also one of the most limited

Hosting doesn’t come any cheaper than this

SSL and website builder in basic plan

Short 15-day money-back guarantee

$2.45 (£1.86) per month ($29.4 for a year), renews at the same price

Let’s start with the downsides here: One.com is the only outfit here that charges a setup fee and has a short 15-day money-back guarantee. However, the price you see includes VAT (unlike most of its rivals).

The fee is also very reasonable and you do get a lot for your money. We’re talking unlimited bandwidth, 50GB storage, a single database, a website builder (single website), SSL certificate and unlimited email accounts. SSH, backup and restore features are optional. This company is based in Denmark and has more than 1.5 million active users.

Image credit: Tsohost (Image credit: Tsohost)

Very cheap but also very capable hosting

Free domain and daily site backups

UK-based data centers

$45.60 (£35.04) a year when purchased for two years, renews at the same price

Tsohost is owned by GoDaddy and operates solely in the UK. You get one domain name (free for the first year) and three websites with up to 100,000 page views, 15GB storage, unlimited bandwidth, hundred 200MB mailboxes, an SSL certificate and one basic migration package. You also get free daily site backups, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tsohost uses Dell hardware and UK-based data centers. Our review found this outfit to be a “capable web host with some feature-packed, versatile and honestly priced plans”. We concluded that it was worth a look for beginners and experts alike, particularly if you need a UK provider.

Image credit: 123 Reg (Image credit: 123 Reg )

Great value for the first year, but watch out on the renewal front

Host up to 10 websites

Three domains free for a year

Considerably more expensive when you renew

£8.99 ($11.40) per month for the first year, renews at £12.99 ($16.4) per month

Another GoDaddy-owned provider, 123 Reg is a well-known service in the UK. Its Unlimited package delivers an attractive hosting solution if you have ambitions to grow your website business fast. For £9 per month for the first year, you can host 10 websites, which is particularly impressive seeing as many of these cheap deals limit you to just one site, as we’ve seen.

You also get three domain names (which are free for a year) plus you get unlimited web space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited databases (up to 1GB each), a free SSL certificate, unlimited FTP accounts, website backup and restore, scheduled tasks, IP address blocking and website directory indexing plus a JavaScript generator and Linux apps (WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Media Wiki and eCommerce).

Sadly you only get one 5GB mailbox, which is poor compared to the competition, and the monthly cost of renewing the service after a year gets considerably more expensive.

Image credit: Clook (Image credit: Clook)

Solid reputation

Strong support

Stable servers

Upgrade as required

Clook are a British company with servers based in the UK and USA. While they may not be one of the big brand names, they have a solid reputation in website hosting industry, especially for support and stability, which is something many cheap web hosting providers are poor with.

While most of their shared and dedicated server plans are priced at normal market rates, ie, not discounted, they do offer a shared web hosting plan which is especially cheap: the Clook shared-0 plan, which costs around $30 (£25) per year.

This comes with a respectable 200MB of diskspace and 5GB of bandwidth per month. While these resources are far below what some of the other companies offer, Clook don't oversell which means their servers are less packed and therefore less prone to failure due to too many accounts competing for too many resources.

Additionally, the resources provided by the shared-0 plan are absolutely ideal for most small business start-ups and local traders. Most people running a business fear to have too few server resources allocated to their shared plan, just in case they enjoy a spike in internet traffic and web sales. However, this is a needless fear, and Clook - as with most good hosting providers - can easily upgrade the hosting account if and when resource use and internet traffic use shows that it's needed.

In the meantime, the shared-0 plan easily provides enough for any new website and business, and there are all the standard features included so you don't need to feel like you're missing out on anything. While the Clook website states that it's not designed to host dynamic PHP scripts, there should be no problem hosting a Wordpress website or similar.

