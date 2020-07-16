Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is now available to buy, though it's pricier than its predecessor

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 has been released for the UK, so if you were excited to try out the new cheap fitness tracker (that we originally thought would be called the Mi Band 5), you can right now.

After being announced at a global launch event, you can now pick up the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 from Xiaomi's website - there's no pre-order period, and you can order it straight away.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5's price is £39.99 - that's £5 more than the Mi Band 4 launched for, and that older band is available for even less now, though it misses out on many of the Band 5's features.

While the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is being advertised in a variety of colours, only one version is available on Xiaomi's UK website - black. It's not clear if more versions will be offered later on, or if different-coloured bands will be sold at some point.

We haven't tested out the Mi Smart Band 5, so we don't know if it will be a renaissance for cheap fitness trackers or just a pretty good band some fitness fans should consider. We'll make sure to get it in for testing as soon as possible so we can let you know if it's worth your money.