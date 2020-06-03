Xiaomi has even more cheap phones coming soon - and these you can actually buy

If you follow smartphone news you probably know Xiaomi has a penchant for announcing fantastic-looking cheap phones, but rarely with any release information for most countries - for example, we're eagerly awaiting the Poco F2 Pro release. Well, it's now broken that pattern with two upcoming phones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro have just been confirmed for the UK, after having been announced worldwide in April. They're two new super-affordable phones that we liked the look of back then, and now we know when we'll be able to pick them up in stores.

For a full rundown of these phones' specs, check out our initial news on their unveiling by clicking here, but suffice it to say they look ready to shake up the low end of the smartphone market and take on competitors like Motorola and Nokia, with their big screens and impressive camera arrays.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price and availability

We know the pricing of these phones now too - the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will cost £179 for 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and if you bump that up to 4GB / 128GB you're paying £199.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM, along with either 64GB or 128GB of storage - the former costs £249, the latter £269. That's a pretty affordable price for a phone with a 64MP main camera and a large 6.67-inch screen.

The Redmi Note 9 will be available from 'late June', but the Pro model will be released June 8 for its smaller-storage version and June 19 for the 128GB model.

There's currently no word on if the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (which has so far only been announced for China) will come to the UK, but since it wasn't included at the global unveiling event we wouldn't expect so.

Now we're just waiting on the Poco F2 Pro to be announced for the UK, before Xiaomi really does take the affordable phone market by storm.