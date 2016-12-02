Xbox One and Surface Pro 4 deals ring in Microsoft’s dozen days of savings

Despite an impressive showing of savings during last week's Black Friday event, Microsoft still isn't satisfied with cutting prices this holiday season.

The company has unveiled its annual 12 Days of Deals sale for 2016 on its site, allowing customers to take advantage of a series of 24-hour bargains discounting a range of devices from the Xbox One to the Surface Pro 4 to the HTC Vive.

Starting at 12:01am PST each day, from December 5 through to December 16, Microsoft is putting up a new sale that will stay up for one whole day (or supplies run out).

In addition to all-day deals, Microsoft will also be doing doorbuster sales at its brick-and-mortar locations in the US and Canada.

Some incentives to expect during the doorbusters include select Xbox One consoles going for just $179 on December 11, and a $50 gift card to the first customers in line on December 16.

What's the Days of Deals schedule?

Looking at the upcoming list of sales, we were most impressed by the prospect of $200 of select Surface Pro 4s with a bonus type cover for an extra $159 in savings.

Other tempting offers include $50 off and two free games with select Xbox One consoles on December 12, and savings of up to $1,000(!) on select Intel-powered PCs on December 5.

Need to clear some space on your calendar? Here's the day-by-day plan for Microsoft's 12 Days of Deals:

December 5: Save Up to $1,000 on select Intel PCs starting at $199

Save Up to $1,000 on select Intel PCs starting at $199 December 6: Save $100 on Lenovo Ideapad 110, now only $199

Save $100 on Lenovo Ideapad 110, now only $199 December 7: Save 50% on select Xbox One games, now $19.99

Save 50% on select Xbox One games, now $19.99 December 8: Save $250 on Surface Core M Devices, now $649

Save $250 on Surface Core M Devices, now $649 December 9: Save up to 70% on select Windows tablets, starting at $49

Save up to 70% on select Windows tablets, starting at $49 December 10: Save up to $250 on the Windows Premium Collection, starting at $499

Save up to $250 on the Windows Premium Collection, starting at $499 December 11: Get a $25 Microsoft Store gift card with purchase of select Xbox Wireless Controllers

Get a $25 Microsoft Store gift card with purchase of select Xbox Wireless Controllers December 12: Save $50 and get two free select games with select Xbox One consoles

Save $50 and get two free select games with select Xbox One consoles December 13 : Get a $100 Microsoft Store gift card with purchase of HTC Vive or Oculus Rift

: Get a $100 Microsoft Store gift card with purchase of HTC Vive or Oculus Rift December 14: Save up to $1,000 on select Intel powered gaming PCs, starting at $799

Save up to $1,000 on select Intel powered gaming PCs, starting at $799 December 15: Save up to 40% on select Dell PCs, starting at $199

Save up to 40% on select Dell PCs, starting at $199 December 16: Get a type cover with any Surface Pro 4 for up to $159.99 in savings