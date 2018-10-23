World Series 2018 live stream: how to watch Red Sox vs Dodgers online from anywhere

2018 World Series - when and where The 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin on Tuesday, October 23 and will last until October 31 at the latest. Game 1 will be held on Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts along with the second game on Wednesday, October 24. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles while games 6 and 7 will take place at Fenway Park if required. The first game of the 2018 World Series will begin at just after 8pm ET (5pm PT, 1am BST) on Tuesday.

The 2018 MLB playoffs have come to an end with the Boston Red Sox defeating the Houston Astros to become the American League champions while the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers to win the National League. Now both teams will face off in a best-of-seven battle to see who will be this year’s World Series champions - and we'll help you live stream every minute.

The Red Sox led the MLB this season with a 108-54 record while the 92-71 Dodgers faced a more difficult path and even had to win a tiebreaker against the Colorado Rockies to earn their record sixth consecutive NL West title.

Both teams have their fair share of stars with Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado and Walker Buehler playing for the Dodgers while the Red Sox have SN MLB Player of the Year Mookie Betts, Chris Sale and J.D. Martinez.

Whether you’re a Red Sox fan, a Dodgers nut or just a fan of baseball, we’ll show you how to live stream every game in the 2018 World Series live online from anywhere in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed you find on Reddit. Keep reading and we’ll guide you through all of the options to watch the 2018 World Series on your TV, computer and even on your mobile devices.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs the Los Angeles Dodgers in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, then watching the 2018 World Series is a pretty straightforward process.

Fox is the official broadcaster for the World Series in the US and the network will be showing all seven games with game one set to begin later today at 8:09pm ET (5:09pm PT or 1.09am BST).

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, you can also stream the entire Fall Classic on MLB.tv so long as you get an authentication code from one of the cable providers. If you don't have a subscription to MLB's streaming service, now would be a great time to consider getting on board as you can watch every World Series game and even get ready for the 2019 season with MLB.TV's Postseason package for just $24.99.

Not a cable subscriber? Don’t worry as we’ll explain all of the other ways you can watch the World Series online down below.

How to watch Red Sox vs the Dodgers online with a VPN

If there is no local option to watch the 2018 World Series in your country - or if coverage is blacked out where you are - then your best bet to catch the Red Sox vs Dodgers is with a VPN. By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one in a different country which does have a stream so that you can watch the 2018 World Series from anywhere in the world.

Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. VPNs also have the added extra bonus of adding a layer of security for your online life, with encrypted web surfing to protect your identity and content. The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial so you can give it a try

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. You can get 69% off its two year plan through October

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

Where else can I watch a World Series live stream using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the 2018 World Series from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Sweden, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, China, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, China, France, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Canada, Romania and more!

Other ways to watch the 2018 World Series online

If you're a cord cutter not interested in signing up for a premium cable TV subscription just to watch the 2018 World Series, don't worry as there are plenty of other options for streaming all of the games online and we've highlighted a few of our favorites:

SlingTV $25 per month

With Sling Blue you can watch Fox, FS1, FS2 and even regional Fox Sports networks depending on your location. In total, you'll have access to 41 channels. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and it is easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

YouTube TV $40 per month

YouTube TV gives you access to over 60 networks that stream live TV. Fox is included with your subscription which will allow you to watch the World Series. YouTube TV even offers Cloud DVR with no storage limits so you can record all of your favorite games and shows. There is also a 7-day free trial available so you can try out the service for yourself.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month

Hulu with Live TV lets you watch live and on demand TV from more than 50 of the top channels. Fox is one of these channels so you'll be able to watch the World Series on your Mac, PC, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV or even on your Nintendo Switch. Hulu with Live TV also includes a 7-day free trial which will give you a chance to see if it works for your.

How to watch the Red Sox vs the Dodgers in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to show the 2018 World Series in the UK. The network is official broadcaster of MLB in the UK and it will show the first game of the World Series at 1am BST on Wednesday, October 24.

UK baseball fans could also catch the games on MLB.tv with the Postseason pass described above for $24.99, so around £19. But it looks like you'll still need a VPN to effectively pretend that your laptop is in the US, as the service doesn't seem to be available overseas.

How to watch the Red Sox vs the Dodgers in Canada

Canadian baseball fans have quite a few options for watching the World Series on TV. The games will be available in French on RDS and TVA or in English on Sportsnet and TSN.

If you’d prefer to watch the World Series on your computer or your favorite streaming devices, MLB.tv is also available in Canada. As is the case in the US and UK, you can also sign up for the Postseason pass for just USD$24.99 if you don’t already have a subscription.

Main image courtesy of mlb.com