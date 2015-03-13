TechRadar Deals: Gadgets, games, gizmos and more at great prices!

It's nearly the weekend, and to kickstart that Friday feeling we've put together another list of the day's best deals on tech and games from around the web.

TODAY'S HOT DEALS

Powerline: If your house does a good job of blocking wifi signals and knocking the walls down isn't an option, you might consider buying a powerline kit which routs your internet signal through the power wires in your house. This kit from BT comes with one master socket and two adapters and is now just £79.99 at Amazon.co.uk.

Hard drive: Need some hefty external storage? Pick up this 3TB drive from Toshiba and you will save £100 off the original price which has now been reduced to £75 at Amazon.co.uk

Wireless speaker: Need a portable Bluetooth speaker but don't want to pay much for it? Check out this one from Inateck - was £29.99 and now just £10.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Wireless touchpad: Want to use Windows 8 or Windows 10 touch gestures but don't have a touchscreen monitor or laptop. No worries, get a wireless touchpad! This one from Logitech is now drastically reduced to just £19.99 at Amazon.co.uk.

Car charger: And if you go on lots of car journeys with the family, it helps for everyone to be able to charge their gadgets while on the go. This car adapter will charge three USB devices at once and now costs just £11.99.

MORE DEALS

Novatech Radeon R9 285 OC Twin Fan 2GB GDDR5 - Reduced down to £119.99 at novatech

PS4 Official Sony PlayStation Silver Wired Stereo Headset - Black - Only £34.99 at Zavvi

LG 50LB561V 50" LED Full HD TV - For only £399.99 at ebuyer

Kingston 64GB USB 3.0 DataTraveler Mini Flash Drive - Grey - For only £15.99 at Amazon

Plantronics Marque 2 M165 Bluetooth Mono Headset - White - Only £30 at Amazon

Samsung Memory 32GB Evo MicroSDHC UHS-I Grade 1 Class 10 Memory Card with USB Adapter - Reduced to 317.46 at Amazon

Audioengine A5+W Powered Desktop Speakers (Pair) in Gloss White - Reduced down to £229.99 at Amazon

Native Union Swtich Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Charger and Speakerphone - High Gloss White - Down to £69.01 at Amazon

Inateck 2.5 Inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive External Enclosure Case for 9.5mm 7mm 2.5" SATA HDD and SSD - Only £15.99 at Amazon

Seagate Backup Plus 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop 3.5 inch External Hard Drive - For only £199.99 at Amazon

GARMIN VIRB 16MP ACTION CAMERA BUNDLE, WITH EXTRA LONG BATTERY POWER - £89.99 at the hut

NETGEAR GS308-100UKS 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps Switch - Only £13.89 at Amazon

Orbitsound SB60LX 200W Soundbar with Integrated Subwoofer Powered by airSOUND Technology - Down to £119.99 at Amazon

Toshiba Mini 3D Sound Bar II with Wireless Sub Woofer - For as little as £129 at Amazon

Y-cam HomeMonitor Indoor - Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera with Free Cloud Recording - Reduced down to £99.99 at Amazon

Beacon Phoenix Bluetooth Portable Speaker - Reduced from £89.99 down to £40.07 at Amazon

Kindle Fire HDX 8.9" Tablet - Reduced down to £230.30 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme 64 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - For only £24.98 at Amazon

Lenco ipt-6 Tower Speaker Featuring 3D Sonic Sound Emotion and 30 Pin Ipod/Iphone - Reduced from £199.99 down to £65.98

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller Glacier White - For as little as £36.47 at gamestop

Skullcandy Aviator 2.0 Over-Ear Headphones - Down to £80.40 at Amazon

Olympus Stylus SZ-15 Digital Super Zoom Camera - Red - For as little as £91.95 at Amazon

Klipsch KMC 3 Music Center - White - Now only £139.11 at Amazon

Anker® 40W 5-Port USB Car Charger with PowerIQ - Reduced down to £11.99 at Amazon

Philips O'Neill SHO9567GB/10 STRETCH Scratch Headphones - For only £36.79 at Amazon

Xbox One Solus Console with 7 inch Connect Tablet and £10 Xbox Live Currency - For as little as £329 at Tesco

Razer Deathadder Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - For as little as £44.97 at Amazon

Logitech T650 Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad - Reduced down to £19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle eReader, 6" Touch Screen, Wi-Fi - For only £49 at John Lewis

GAMES

Alien: Isolation (PC) - Only £10.87 at greenmangaming

Pokémon Y - For as little as £18.70 at Amazon

Ori And The Blind Forest Xbox One - Game Code - Only £14.99 at cdkeys

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Playstation 4) - Down to £11.99 at wowhd

Destiny (Xbox One) - Only £18.99 at base

Injustice: Gods Among Us - Down to £13.98 at Amazon

New Super Mario Brothers (Wii) - Only £29.62 at Amazon

The Evil Within (360) - Down to £15.91 at Amazon

Football Manager 2015 PC/Mac - Down to £13.65 at cdkeys

Murdered: Soul Suspect - For as little as £11.86 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (Wii) - Now only £14.41 at Amazon

Thief - Down to £18 at Amazon

Dragon Age Inquisition - For only £34.85 at Amazon

Need for Speed: Rivals - For as little as £14.86 at shopto

White Night [Online Game Code] PS4 - For only £11.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360 & Xbox One) - Down to £9.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty Ghosts - For only £9.85 at shopto

Mario Party 10 Wii U - Down to £24.99 at Zavvi