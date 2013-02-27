EE spreads 4G wings

EE has extended its 4G network into nine more towns and cities, bringing the total to 37 and providing coverage for more than 45% of the UK population four months after the launch of the service.

4G services are being switched on today in Barnsley, Chorley, Coventry, Newport, Preston, Rotherham, Telford, Walsall and Watford.

EE says the network will cover at least 72 towns and cities, along with much of the suburban and rural areas that surround them, by the summer and provide 4G for more than half of the people in the UK.

Olaf Swantee, Chief Executive Officer of EE, said: "We're committed to making the UK's first 4G service available to as many people, as quickly as possible.

"We're setting the pace for the delivery of 4G in the UK, and it's a great achievement for our engineering teams to be able to launch in another nine towns this month, enabling more and more consumers and businesses to take advantage of superfast mobile internet."

4G can provide mobile connections approximately five times faster than 3G. EE says that network testing by RootMetrics has shown that its customers are obtaining speeds in line with or greater than the forecast average of 8-12Mbps.