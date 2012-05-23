Consumers scanning more barcodes

According to a study "Mobile Bar code Trend Report," by US scanner app producer Scanbuy, the use of mobile phones to scan QR and barcodes saw more than a 200 percent year-over-year increase in traffic.

Scanbuy's ScanLife iPhone application processed traffic from more than 5 million users in the first quarter of 2012 and total scans for the company reached 13 million, representing a 157 percent year-over-year growth.

The majority of the scans are of newer QR codes, seventy-six percent of traffic for the company came from 2D bar codes, with just twenty-four percent of traffic coming from 1D bar codes such as UPC codes.

Interestingly, males made up 68 percent of total scans. Although scanning a mobile bar code is more associated with males, scans from females have increased by eight percent over the past year.

More men scanning than women

The 25-to-34-year-old group made up 35 percent of users on Scanbuy's platform, marking a new high for the age bracket. Although marketers are using mobile bar codes to reach a variety of demographics, it is clear that a majority of scanning is done by younger, tech-savvy consumers, per the study.

Barcode scans by age Scanbuy Q1 2012

Twenty percent of scans came from consumers ages 35-44, 16 percent came from 18- to 24-year-old consumers and 8 percent came from users 18 years old or younger. Scans from consumers aged 45 years or older rounded out the findings with 21 percent.