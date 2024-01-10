OdinLake Ergo Max 747 review: an investment in comfort and accessibility, just make sure you're cool with the mesh

The OdinLake Ergo Max 747 is a fantastic office chair for anyone who has endured the torment of cheap chairs and backpain, especially those who are a bit bigger and have found too many all-mesh offerings not offering you the support you need.

OdinLake Ergo Max 747: Two-minute review

If you’re in the market for one of the best office chairs around, you’ve got a lot of options that run the gamut from cheap and functional to serious business investments that pack in the comfort and features. The OdinLake Ergo Max 747 is absolutely on this latter edge of the spectrum, and for the premium price you’re paying for it, you absolutely get your money’s worth — assuming you don’t hate it outright.

At $899, this is an expensive investment, especially if you’re looking to furnish several workstations in your office. However, I’ve used and reviewed some very expensive office and gaming chairs like the Mavix M9 and a couple of Herman Miller pieces, and despite having to assemble the Ergo Max 747 myself, this actually works in this chairs favor.

This gave me a chance to really inspect and appreciate the build quality of the chair. It really is incredibly solid and well-designed, and there is the brilliant touch of including a pair of cloth gloves to use while assembling the chair to keep your hands clean and protected.

Once assembled, the segmented back of the chair, along with a solid metal spine along the back to support the back pieces, offers a very distinctive look that will look great in just about any office, and the ergonomic design isn’t just a gimmick for show either. The back support on the Ergo Max 747 is as good as any office chair I’ve sat in, which, needless to say, is essential for anyone working long hours at a desk.

That said, where you’ll ultimately stand (or sit, as it were) on this office chair is weather you love or despise mesh fabric seating. For many, the extremely breathable mesh seat and back are like a personal hammock that offers you perfectly form-sculpted support while sitting in an office for long hours. And the mesh means that the incredible airflow through the chair will keep you sweat free even on the hottest days and most stressful work hours, unlike traditional fabric, leather, or plastic that is just going to soak up your body heat.

The mesh fabric is going to have its detractors though, and the texture of the Ergo Max 747’s mesh is somewhat on the abrasive side if your exposed skin is directly in contact with it, though it’s not as noticeable as it is on the Mavix M4.

With that stipulated, the texture of the mesh on the Ergo max 747 is owing to the fabric’s durability; hard and substantial enough to handle the long wear and tear of an office environment, while being pliable enough to comfortably support you from back to bottom. Given the investment you’re going to make in this chair, you’re going to want it to last a long while and remain as close to out-of-the-box comfortable as possible, and you’ll get that with the OdinLake Ergo Max 747.

OdinLake Ergo Max 747: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

The Odinlake Ergo Max 747 is available in the US for $999 through Odinlake's official website, though the company does regularly offer discounts and sales pricing so you might well get lucky and save a couple hundred bucks. Additionally, you have the option to purchase an extendable footrest (which I didn’t have the chance to personally review, unfortunately), which increases its versatility.

While $899 might seem expensive for some, this is pretty well in line with this class of premium office furniture. The Mavix M9, for example, is a very similar style of chair for $899 that sports more traditional leather and (in my opinion) some truly exceptional cushioning in the seat that is a perfect alternative to the Ergo Max 747 for those who aren’t keen on the mesh. If you’re looking for something mesh but you’re not willing to shell out a grand for it, the Mavix M4 is very similar in style to the OdinLake Ergo Max 747 for about half the price.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

OdinLake Ergo Max 747: Design and Assembly

I’ve already given the 30,000 foot view of the Odinlake Ergo Max 747, but it’s worth digging into the details on its design, something that really justifies the premium price tag for this chair. The mesh seat and back panels are designed to provide solid, consistent support for good seated posture, making long hours at a computer far less taxing on the body.

The mesh is flexible and has just enough give to conform to your shape, but firm enough to ensure proper back posture. In the seat, the mesh likewise has enough give to cradle your rear without making it feel like you are sinking into a net. And since the mesh fabric is stretched beneath you, the weight support comes from the sides of the seat, rather than from below it. Anyone who has spent any time sitting on a cheap office chair knows that it doesn’t take long before you start to feel the pressure of the chair post pushing up into the seat (or, even worse, any screws or bolts screwed into the underside of the cushion). Whatever the Ergo Max 747’s problems might be, this absolutely isn’t one of them, and its hard to appreciate how big a deal that is until you’ve sat in a chair like this.

Not that the support post is evil or anything. The telescopic post can raise or lower to suit your preference, and the chrome wheel base and premium caster wheels only add to the solid structure of the chair, as well as it’s aesthetic. This is a notable difference between the Ergo Max 747 and the Mavix M9, with the latter sporting some hard, molded plastic materials in the base that give it a less-than-fully-premium look. You won’t have that issue with the Ergo Max 747, and if you’re looking to outfit your office with one or more of these chairs, your investment is going to be reflected in its looks, not just its comfort.

The back segments (headrest, middle back support, and the lower lumbar support) are especially noteworthy as it bulges out to provide adequate support for your lower back and flexes based on the pressure you apply. The headrest has two dimensions of adjustment to help you find the right neck and head support, and the entire back section of the chair is adjustable, allowing you to move it up and down to align it perfectly with the small of your back. However, it's worth mentioning that the chair lacks the ability to fine-tune the amount of lumbar support, but the flex in the lumbar panel still work wonders without it..

As for adjusting the rest of the chair, there are several various adjustment options, including moving the seat forward and backward, raising or lowering the armrests, adjusting their position in and out, and locking the rear of the seat at a particular angle. You can also control the tension of the seatback using a knob and independently raise or lower the headrest while adjusting its angle to fit your neck's nape. All of these controls are clearly marked with visual labels that leave no question about what a given control does.

Assembling the Ergo Max 747 is a relatively straightforward process for anyone who’s assembled an office or gaming chair before, but those who haven’t done so before shouldn’t feel intimidated. Assembling the chair is relatively painless and will take around 15 minutes to complete from start to finish. Some of the metal pieces are heavier than anything you’d find with a plastic construction, so it might be a two person job for some, especially securing the heavy base to attach the armrests. All the necessary screws are provided in a well-labeled package, and an Allen wrench with an ergonomic handle as well. The detailed instruction booklet and troubleshooting guide make the assembly even more accessible. As mentioned before, the inclusion of a pair of white cotton gloves to keep your hands clean during assembly is something I wasn’t expecting, but once I saw them in the box, I’m shocked that these aren’t included in every single office or gaming chair requiring assembly. It’s a simple but genuinely appreciated addition that I hope everyone else adopts immediately.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

OdinLake Ergo Max 747: Comfort & Ergonomics

Comfort is paramount when considering an office chair, and the Ergo Max 747 doesn't disappoint in this department. If you're seeking an all-mesh office chair with excellent lumbar support and a headrest, this chair should undoubtedly be on your shortlist.

The chair's lumbar support, though not adjustable in terms of intensity, is well-designed and can be positioned to provide optimal lower back support. This feature can significantly reduce discomfort during long hours of work, helping you maintain good posture.

The headrest is another valuable addition, offering adjustable height and angle. It allows you to find the perfect position for your head and neck, enhancing overall comfort. Whether you're leaning back for a quick break or focusing on an intense task, the headrest provides essential support.

However, as stated earlier, the chair's seat and back material might be a dealbreaker for some. The mesh seat, while incredibly breathable, isn’t exactly accommodating to exposed skin, so if shorts, skirts, and exposed part of your back that comes in contact with the mesh isn’t going to feel bad necessarily, but for some (including a colleague in the office who despises mesh chairs for this reason), it’s simply not comfortable and never can be. For those folks, you really can just stop reading this review right now and look for a more traditional cushion and fabric chair.

Adjustability is key to ensuring that a chair meets your unique ergonomic needs, since that is really the biggest selling point of this kind of chair. Fortunately, the Ergo Max 747 offers a range clearly labeled and understandable adjustments on the chair itself, including seat position, armrest height and placement, seatback angle, and tension control. These features allow you to customize the chair to your liking, ensuring maximum comfort and support during your workday. The included user guide also does an excellent job of explaining how to make all the necessary adjustments for the right fit for your body.

One potential area for improvement is the seatback tension adjustment. Some users might find it tedious to fine-tune the tension to their desired level, so a more user-friendly adjustment mechanism could enhance the overall user experience.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

OdinLake Ergo Max 747: Durability & build quality

Durability and build quality on the Ergo Max 743 is seriously impressive and really reflects the investment you’re making into this chair, even if it’s on sale. Despite being all-mesh, this chair is built to withstand the rigors of daily use in a professional setting, and unlike a lot of other all-mesh chairs, the maximum weight limit on this chair is 350 lbs, though OdinLake says that it will be most comfortable for those under 300 lbs.

Even this lower “optimal” comfort limit is way above what most other all-mesh chairs in its class support at their absolute maximum, so the Ergo max 747 scores major points on accessibility for building with an eye toward a much broader range of users and body types that are too often simply left out entirely.

The chair's metal base also helps in this regard, seeing as it’s composed of an aluminum alloy that not only adds to its aesthetics but also contributes to its overall sturdiness. It provides a stable foundation, ensuring that the chair won't wobble or tip over, even when you're leaning back or adjusting your seating position. The base is study enough that it can support a healthy amount of recline without feeling the least bit at risk of toppling over.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

OdinLake Ergo Max 747: Final Verdict

The Odinlake Ergo Max 747 is arguably the best all-mesh office chair in the premium class thanks to its comfort, range of adjustability, breathability, quality contruction. It does make some compromises, such as assembling much heavier components than your standard office chair, but even these drawbacks are in service of its long term comfort as well as improved accessibility and ergonomic design. At $999, it’s definitely not a cheap piece of furniture to buy on a whim, but if you’re looking to make an investment for years of use, you’ll get it from this chair.

Should you buy the OdinLake Ergo Max 747?

Buy the OdinLake Ergo Max 747 if...

You're on the larger side

With a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, this chair can support a range of body types and sizes.

You want a very breathable material

The all-mesh fabric on the Ergo Max 747 will keep you cool while working those long hours in the office.

Don't buy it if...

You aren't comfortable on mesh chairs

All-mesh material isn't for everyone, and that still applies to the Ergo Max 747 as it does for any other mesh ergonomic chair.

You're on a tighter budget

The Ergo Max 747 is a fantastic chair, but it isn't cheap.