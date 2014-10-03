Honeywell Single Zone Thermostat lets you turn up the heat from the sofa

Honeywell has just launched the Single Zone Thermostat, a wireless device to control your homes' heating.

Costing £139, the Single Zone Thermostat is pitched as being an affordable alternative to the big energy suppliers' offerings, such as the British Gas Hive.

It'll be going head to head with other smart thermostats such as the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Tado, which we were particularly impressed with.

Perhaps one of the most interesting features of the Single Zone Thermostat is that it's not tied to any energy supplier, so you can switch suppliers without worrying about losing the functionality.

It's also wireless, which should make installation pretty painless. You can control the Single Zone Thermostat using Honeywell's Total Connect Comfort cloud service, which can be used through a web browser or via apps for iOS and Android devices.

Swap energy suppliers, keep the thermostat

The thermostat includes controls to monitor and adjust the heating of your home over the internet, along with a fully programmable seven day timer.

Honeywell is promising that using the Single Zone Thermostat will help you keep your energy bills under control, while being affordable and easy to use.

And we won't have too long to wait to see if the Honeywell Single Zone Thermostat lives up to those promises, as it will be available to buy from late October.