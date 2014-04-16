Google tried to build a real space elevator but science had other plans

We don't doubt that Google X is home to some pretty radical ideas now and then, but even this seems a bit too far out for Mountain View. You see, apparently the lab wanted to build a fully-fledged space elevator, and actually started work on it.

Unfortunately science didn't agree and the whole thing fell apart due to a lack of necessary materials (in this case, usable carbon nanotubes).

Probably just as well. There's still plenty of stuff to be cracked on the terra firma. What about those driverless cars?

