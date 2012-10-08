Dixons.co.uk closes tomorrow

Dixons.co.uk is going the way of the dodo and shutting its virtual doors as of tomorrow.

After exiting the UK's high street scene some time ago, Dixons has existed as a web-only electronics outlet.

Now, though, it's making way for its label-mates, PC World and Curry, to take over the internet shopping scene.

Come away with me

After today, the only places you'll find Dixons at all will be at UK airports where you'll be able to get adaptors and other bits and pieces from Dixons Travel concession stands.

Currys and PC World aren't going anywhere though, although the Dixons Group has been in trouble for a while.

In June, the company announced that it would be closing a further 100 high street shops despite a relatively small rise in profits attributed to the popularity of the Apple iPad.

Via The Next Web