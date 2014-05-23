Snap up a Moto E for £69! Plus cheap dual-interface flash drives

Amazon has some really cheap prices on Transcend USB On-the-Go flash drives right now. You can save at least 20% on the whole range of dual-interface devices that have both USB and micro-USB ports for ultra-portability and use across mobiles and laptops.

You can pick up a 32GB drive for just £12.50 - perfect if you're running out of space on your smartphone and want a super-portable hard copy of some of your photos and files.

That could come in handy if you decide to buy the Motorola Moto E, which you can currently pick up at Tesco for only £69 when you use voucher code TDX-TH6W to bring its price down by £10.

You can check out our full Moto E review to find out more about the festival-friendly phone.