Buy a Nexus 7 for just £99, and save 70% on a Belkin iPad keyboard case

By World of tech  

Google may have updated its 7-inch tab offering since the release of this one, but the original 2012 Nexus 7 still packs a considerable punch, with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

If you're looking at the budget end of the 7-inch tablet market then it's definitely worth considering as you can pick one up for only £99 - a whole third off the price you'd pay for a 2013 model.

If, on the other hand, you've already settled on an iPad 4 then you'll no doubt be interested in this premium Belkin QODE Keyboard Case, which you can buy at a 70% discount right now at Amazon for only £29.99. That's £70 off its retail price!

