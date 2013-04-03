10 best wedding planning apps

Getting married is magical. Planning a wedding on the other hand can require you to be somewhat of a magician – juggling budgets, bookings, suppliers, guest lists, playlists and to-do lists on a daily basis.

Luckily, there are some brilliant apps on the market for brides to be, designed to make your life easier.

If you're drowning in a sea of receipts, wondering how much cash you spent so far, worried about your iPod playlist screwing up at your reception, or worrying about when you are going to find the time to track down the dress of your dreams or plan the honeymoon of a lifetime, you need our top 10 apps for brides to be.

The apps featured here are the very best on the market and have been tried and tested by us – get downloading and be prepared to feel a whole lot more in control and less stressed!

1. Wedding Happy – Wedding Planner - Free

Wedding planning apps are taking over the App Store, making choosing a good all-rounder a tad confusing. We like Wedding Happy best – it's super simple to get up and running (you don't even have to input your email address…) and after you enter your anticipated wedding date it builds a customised to-do list for you to work through, with a dashboard overview available at all times. You don't even need a network connection to use it. The handy 'Export & Email' feature lets you send your schedule and vendor information to everyone who needs to know. Facebook and Twitter integration get it a final thumbs up too.

2. Wedding Party - Free

If you want to see your wedding from the eyes of your guests, or simply want access to all the great shots of the day, you'll love Wedding Party, as this app collects wedding photos from all of your guests in one place. Once your guests have downloaded the app they can share their iPhone photos and leave messages for you. You get a minute-by-minute timeline of your wedding and can see the bits of your wedding that you missed. You can set up a free account in a few minutes and then use the invite system to tell your guests you're using Wedding Party and even print out the free posters and place cards to make sure people know to use it.

3. Met Office Weather - Free

What UK-based bride isn't concerned about the weather on her big day? If you're dealt a bad card, you can at least get prepared, right? Heart shaped umbrellas at the ready! We rate the official Met Office weather app with its reliable and detailed 5-day forecasts for over 5,000 UK locations. It'll automatically detect your current location and let you save up to ten favorite places – great if your big day is away from home.

4. Wedding Countdown - Free

Time flies when you're planning a wedding, so it pays to keep track of it. While lots of wedding apps have an integrated wedding day countdown, none are as easily accessible as Wedding Countdown – which does just this one task, but does it well. Choose to countdown in any combination of years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds, or heartbeats and kisses if you like the cringe factor. We like that you can personalize the countdown with your favorite photos and songs that you have stored in you phone. You can keep the app after your big day and track your anniversaries too.

5. Pinterest - Free

If you aren't already a keen pinner, where have you been? Pinterest is absolutely brilliant for brides to be. Whether you're deliberating over dresses or collecting ideas for floral arrangements, there are seemingly endless images to inspire you. Why not create your own mood boards and invite your bridesmaids to collaborate with you? As there are millions of people pinning as you read this you'll discover this is a much faster way of discovering gorgeous images and products you're your average search engine – you'll be hooked.